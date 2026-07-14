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Four Injured in Oita Knife Attack

Jul 14, 2026 | News On Japan

OITA - A 44-year-old man arrested after four people were injured in a knife attack in Saiki, Oita Prefecture, has told investigators in effect that "anyone would do," suggesting the victims were chosen at random, investigative sources said.

Police said an emergency call was made at around 9:45 a.m. on July 13 reporting that a man had been stabbed. Shortly afterward, Hiroshi Noshita, a 44-year-old physical therapist living in the city, was arrested on the spot at a nearby hospital on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

Four people, including a high school girl, were injured in the incident. Two men, aged 84 and 63, sustained serious injuries.

According to investigative sources, Noshita has admitted to stabbing the victims and has made statements indicating that "anyone would do." Police said he was not acquainted with the victims.

Police are continuing their investigation, including the possibility of attempted murder charges.

Source: FNN

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