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Katsuragawa Selected for Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension

Jul 15, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Officials from the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party have agreed to adopt the Katsuragawa plan for the Obama-Kyoto route of the Hokuriku Shinkansen extension from Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture to Shin-Osaka.

Under the route agreed at a meeting on Wednesday morning, the line would pass through Obama in Fukui Prefecture before heading south toward Kyoto.

Two plans had been under consideration for the new station in Kyoto: constructing it near JR Katsuragawa Station or building a north-south route passing beneath the existing Kyoto Station.

The Katsuragawa plan was selected because it is considered more likely to gain the understanding and approval of local communities and municipalities, increasing the prospects for construction to begin at an earlier stage.

The ruling coalition's committee overseeing the project formally decided to adopt the Obama-Kyoto route, which runs through Obama and Kyoto on the section between Tsuruga and Shin-Osaka.

The parties said they will now seek to build agreement with the municipalities affected by the project as they work toward the start of construction.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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