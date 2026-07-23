Takaichi Defends Growth Strategy

TOKYO - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s economic agenda faced another market test on July 23 as the yen remained near its weakest level in about 40 years, forcing the government to keep warning of possible currency action while investors increasingly expected the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates again before the end of the year.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama repeated that the government is ready to take decisive action in the foreign-exchange market if necessary, marking a second straight day of official warnings as the yen hovered around 163 to the dollar. The comments were intended to signal that Tokyo is prepared to intervene against excessive moves, but they offered little new information and had limited impact on the currency market.

The yen’s weakness has become the most immediate political problem for the Takaichi administration. A weaker currency supports exporters and inbound tourism, but it raises import costs for food, energy and raw materials. That makes it harder for the government to argue that its growth strategy is improving household living standards.

The political risk is especially sharp because Takaichi has made growth-oriented fiscal and industrial policy the centerpiece of her administration. Her economic roadmap calls for more than 370 trillion yen in public and private investment through fiscal 2040, targeting areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, shipbuilding, energy, space, quantum technology and advanced manufacturing.

The administration wants voters and businesses to see the plan as a break from decades of weak investment and low growth. But the market is also reading it through another lens: whether the government will increase spending, weaken fiscal discipline or pressure the BOJ to keep borrowing costs low.

That concern has fed pressure on Japanese government bonds and the yen. Earlier drafts of the government’s economic blueprint raised fears that the administration wanted closer alignment with the BOJ, prompting the final version to clarify that specific monetary policy tools remain under the central bank’s authority. The change was meant to protect the impression of BOJ independence, but investors remain wary.

A Reuters survey conducted from July 13 to July 21 showed that most economists expect the BOJ to raise rates again by December, with some seeing a move as early as October. The central bank raised its policy rate to 1% in June, the highest level in more than three decades, and the next BOJ meeting on July 30 and 31 is now one of the most important political events on the calendar.

The weak yen has changed the balance of the BOJ debate. Earlier this month, the main concern was whether Takaichi’s government might pressure the central bank to delay rate hikes in order to support growth and reduce debt-service costs. Now, persistent yen weakness and inflation risks are increasing pressure on the BOJ to show it is prepared to tighten policy if necessary.

That creates a difficult conflict for the government. If the BOJ raises rates faster, the yen could gain support and inflation pressure may ease, but borrowing costs for the government, companies and households would rise. If the BOJ stays cautious, the yen could weaken further and households may face more price pressure.

The Finance Ministry’s intervention warnings sit in the middle of that tension. Currency intervention can slow sharp moves, but it does not solve the underlying policy gap if markets believe U.S. rates will stay higher while Japan moves slowly. Japan has intervened heavily in recent years, but the yen remains vulnerable because of interest-rate differences, energy-price pressure and doubts about fiscal management.

The domestic political impact is widening. Japanese television reports highlighted that the yen’s fall to around 163 to the dollar has revived debate over whether a food consumption tax cut could add to fiscal concerns and weaken the currency further. Takaichi is expected to decide by early August whether to pursue a temporary cut to the 8% consumption tax rate on food, with the possibility of legislation in an extraordinary Diet session in the autumn.

The food-tax proposal is politically attractive because it directly addresses household pressure from higher prices. But it also carries fiscal and administrative risks. Opposition parties have argued that a temporary cut could become a future tax increase when the rate is restored, while some have called for faster cash benefits instead.

For Takaichi, the decision is becoming more difficult as the yen weakens. A food-tax cut could help consumers, but if markets view it as unfunded fiscal expansion, it could increase pressure on bond yields and the currency. Cash benefits may be easier to deliver quickly, but they risk being criticized as one-off handouts with limited structural effect.

The government therefore faces a sequencing problem. It must reassure markets about fiscal discipline, avoid appearing to pressure the BOJ, and still offer households relief from prices that are being worsened by the weak yen. Each objective points in a slightly different direction.

The Diet remains another source of pressure. The current session has been extended until July 25, giving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, only a few more days to move remaining legislation. The secondary-capital bill remains the main coalition issue.

The bill, strongly promoted by Ishin, would create a framework for designating backup political and administrative centers outside Tokyo. Supporters frame it as a response to the risks of overconcentration in the capital, including major earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and other disasters. They also present it as a tool for regional growth and national resilience.

For Ishin, the bill is central to its identity as a reform and decentralization party. For the LDP, passing it would help maintain coalition stability after the ruling bloc failed to pass Lower House seat-reduction legislation during the current session. The LDP’s decision to prioritize the revised Imperial House Law gave Takaichi a conservative policy achievement, but it also left Ishin needing a visible win.

That makes the final days of the Diet session a test of coalition management. If the secondary-capital bill advances, Takaichi can argue that the extended session produced results for both coalition partners. If it stalls, Ishin may feel that the LDP used the extension mainly to complete its own priorities while delaying reform items.

The revised Imperial House Law, enacted on July 17, remains part of the political background. The law allows female imperial family members to remain in the Imperial House after marriage and permits adoption from former male-line imperial branches, while preserving male-line succession and excluding female emperors. It strengthened Takaichi’s standing with conservatives but continues to draw criticism from those calling for broader debate on female succession.

On July 23, however, the main political pressure clearly came from markets. The yen’s fall, BOJ expectations, bond-market concerns and the food-tax debate are now converging into one question: whether Takaichi’s growth strategy can survive contact with inflation and currency weakness.

The administration wants to present Japan as entering a new investment era. But for households, the most visible economic reality is the rising cost of imported food, fuel and daily goods. For investors, the key question is whether the government can finance its ambitions without weakening fiscal credibility. For the BOJ, the question is whether the central bank can contain inflation while protecting a still-fragile recovery.

Takaichi’s political challenge is to keep those three audiences from turning against the same policy package. If the government can stabilize the yen, maintain trust in BOJ independence and produce credible household relief, the 370 trillion yen roadmap may remain the foundation of her administration. If the yen keeps falling and bond yields keep rising, the roadmap could instead become the symbol of a government being tested by markets before it has fully implemented its agenda.

What To Watch Next

The yen remains the most immediate issue. Any further fall beyond the 163 range could increase pressure on the Finance Ministry to move from verbal warnings to actual intervention.

The BOJ’s July 30-31 policy meeting is now a major political and market test, especially after economists increasingly predicted another rate hike by the end of the year.

The government’s decision on a possible temporary cut to the 8% consumption tax rate on food is expected by early August and could become the main household-relief issue heading into autumn.

The extended Diet session ends on July 25, leaving little time for the ruling bloc to advance the secondary-capital bill and satisfy Ishin’s coalition priorities.

Bond yields remain a key constraint on Takaichi’s economic roadmap, especially if investors question whether fiscal discipline and BOJ independence can be maintained.

Reaction to the revised Imperial House Law will continue in the background, particularly over female succession and the long-term stability of the imperial family.