The Disney Park Walt Never Wanted - Tokyo Disneyland History

The Tokyo Disney Resort is one of the best Disney Resorts in the entire world which is rather ironic as... it's not Disney.

So how did they manage to convince the Disney Company to go against Walt’s wishes and proceed to create one of the best Disney resorts worldwide? - ReviewTyme

Tokyo's major stations remain busy even as virus emergency begins (Japan Times) Little change was seen in the flow of commuters at major train stations in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures Friday morning as a fresh state of emergency came into effect in the metropolitan area to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Japan to require all people entering country to submit COVID-19 test (Kyodo) Japan will further tighten its border controls from Saturday by requiring all people arriving to submit negative results from virus tests taken within 72 hours of their departure for Japan during the period of the latest state of emergency.

Airlines cancel 247 domestic flights (NHK) Airlines in Japan canceled 247 domestic flights on Friday due to heavy snow and strong winds in areas along the Sea of Japan and Hokkaido.

National-treasure Yakushiji pagoda in Nara to open to public from March (Japan Times) A pagoda at Yakushiji, a Buddhist temple listed as a World Heritage site in Japan's ancient capital of Nara, will be partially opened to the public from March after undergoing its first major renovation in more than a century.

Japan rail passengers down 68% to record low through holiday amid pandemic (Japan Times) The number of people using shinkansen and conventional train services operated by Japan Railway companies plunged 68% during the year-end and New Year’s period compared to a year earlier, to 4,879,000, marking the lowest level since comparable data was made available in 1991, six JR companies said Wednesday.

Japan to halt business travel deal with China and South Korea (Nikkei) The Japanese government has begun considering suspending new entries of foreign nationals under business travel agreements with 11 countries and regions, including China and South Korea, in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

New Year's scenes from Hokkaido and Kyoto (NHK) Dozens of amateur photographers gathered over the New Year holiday in a village in Hokkaido that is known for its red-crowned cranes. The bird is designated as a special natural monument of Japan.

Fewer visiting Meiji Jingu shrine on New Year's (NHK) Crowds of people were visiting Meiji Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in central Tokyo, early Friday after the coronavirus outbreak put the brakes on the tradition of visiting the shrine overnight on New Year's Eve.