A 4-day workweek? Japan gives the idea serious consideration
The government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy will cover the issue in a discussion Tuesday of measures to encourage the movement of workers into higher-growth fields. Shorter weeks will give employees more time to attend school to gain new knowledge and skills, the thinking goes.
This follows a draft proposal from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in January calling for three days off a week to be made widely available as an option for workers who want them.
These moves are particularly notable in a country with a corporate culture that has traditionally focused more on time spent at work than results achieved.
The discussion is being driven by concern over a chronically shrinking workforce. Japan's working-age population -- those aged 15 to 64 -- peaked in 1995 at about 87 million and is projected to fall to less than 70 million in 2030, making productivity-boosting measures essential to enable economic growth.
It is also a response to changes to employment brought by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the rise in telecommuting, that allow for work to be less strictly bound to particular times and places.
The idea of a shorter workweek has gained some traction abroad. In a 2019 survey by the University of Reading, 64% of U.K. companies that had adopted a four-day workweek said their employees were more productive.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern floated the idea of a four-day week last May. The local arm of consumer-goods titan Unilever there adopted such a policy on a trial basis in December, letting employees work one day less per week for a year with no changes to salary. The multinational will consider adopting the system elsewhere if productivity improves.
Some Japanese companies have already begun taking steps in this direction.
Mizuho Financial Group in December began giving employees at five group companies, including the core Mizuho Bank, the option to work three or four days a week at proportionally reduced pay. The policy, which covers about 45,000 people, aims to offer workers more flexibility to care for family members or go to graduate school, for instance.- Nikkei
Nikkei - Apr 13
More Japanese lawmakers and businesses are throwing their support behind shorter workweeks to give families more time to take care of children and older family members, as well as to adapt to a world where remote work is increasingly common.
Nikkei - Apr 13
The reported $20 billion bid to take Toshiba private from U.K.-based private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has the investment community abuzz: Will CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani actually be allowed to pull it off and escape the nets that are encircling him?
Reuters - Apr 10
TOKYO - The number of Japan's "izakaya" dining bars that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March, a sign some service-sector firms are being left behind even as the economy emerges from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
teslarati.com - Apr 09
Tesla is starting to gain some serious momentum in Japan, thanks to a wave of Model 3 orders.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Apr 09
Japan recently overtook China as the largest international holder of U.S. Treasury securities.
Japan Times - Apr 06
Norwegian robotics and software firm AutoStore AS said Monday that Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp. will acquire 40% of its shares for $2.8 billion.
NHK - Apr 06
The president of one of Japan's major financial groups has apologized again for systems failures that shut down ATMs across the country. He said the problems have been fixed and the machines are more secure.
Japan Times - Apr 04
A factory-sealed copy of Nintendo Co.’s Super Mario Bros. originally bought in 1986 has sold for $660,000 (about Y73.05 million) at U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions.
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 03
The price of cooking oil in Japan, which is indispensable for tempura, has risen sharply due to an increase in demand for soybeans and rapeseed.
NHK - Apr 03
Japan's financial services minister says regulators will look into the situation following warnings of massive losses by global banks.
NHK - Apr 01
A new law requiring companies to try to keep their workers on the payroll until age 70 takes effect on Thursday in Japan.
NHK - Apr 01
Japanese firm Hitachi has made a major acquisition to boost its information technology business overseas. The company will buy US software developer GlobalLogic for 9.6 billion dollars.
South China Morning Post - Apr 01
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed due to Covid-19, will finally open on July 23 – with the Paralympics following from August 24 – although the organising committee has decided there will be no foreign fans and volunteers.
Japan Times - Mar 31
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that Japan's economic recovery will not be derailed by staging the Tokyo Games without overseas spectators, while hailing the country's "strong response" to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic through timely stimulus packages.
Kyodo - Mar 31
The owner of Japan's largest cruise ship, Asuka II, said Wednesday it will build an even bigger yet eco-friendly 51,950-ton ship with completion aimed for 2025, anticipating a post-pandemic recovery in travel demand.
WION - Mar 31
Underscoring the fragile nature of the economy's recovery from last year's slump, Japanese retail sales fell for the third straight month in February as households kept a lid on expenditure amid the coronavirus emergency.