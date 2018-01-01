ANA to start drone delivery service as Japan eases regulations
ANA is preparing the service as the Japanese government takes steps toward relaxing drone regulations sometime in the same fiscal year.
It will be the first time for a domestic airline to start a drone transportation service.
ANA's German supplier is Hessen-based Wingcopter. The startup's drones can maintain a maximum speed of 240 kph over 120 km, more than 10 times farther than general-purpose drones.
ANA expects the service to transport daily necessities to remote islands as well as medicines and relief goods to disaster zones. It has been testing drone transportation on remote islands since 2018 and plans to deploy its airline expertise in flight route design and aircraft safety management.
In March, the government approved a bill to amend the Aviation Law, which includes expanded airspace and fewer regulations for drones. In fiscal 2022, the government is expected to allow drones to be flown out of the operator's sight in densely populated areas. ANA will prepare for commercialization based on this so-called "level 4" flying standard.
Even after drone flying is deregulated, only government-certified aircraft and qualified operators will be allowed to fly drones in populated areas. ANA sees this as an advantage for airlines.- Nikkei
newsonjapan.com - Apr 15
A new subscription service is now available for vending machines in Japan.
NHK - Apr 15
Egyptian authorities are demanding the Japanese owner of the cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week last month to pay about 900 million dollars in compensation.
Nikkei - Apr 15
Japanese airline group ANA Holdings will launch a drone delivery service in the fiscal year through March 2023, using a vehicle developed by a German startup to carry daily necessities and medicines to Japan's remote islands and mountainous regions, Nikkei has learned.
Kyodo - Apr 14
The head of Japanese industrial giant Toshiba has stepped down. President and CEO Kurumatani Nobuaki's resignation comes days after the company got a buyout offer from a UK-based investment fund that he had ties to.
Nikkei - Apr 14
NAGOYA, Japan -- Leading Japanese ketchup producer Kagome has stopped importing tomatoes from China's Xinjiang, Nikkei learned Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of Western brands that have ceased sourcing materials from the region over reported abuses against Uyghur Muslims.
Nikkein - Apr 14
Muji brand owner Ryohin Keikaku on Wednesday detailed its steps to address concerns over its use of cotton produced in Xinjiang, as it looks to avoid being caught up in allegations over the use of forced labor in the western Chinese region.
Japan Today - Apr 14
Japanese wholesale prices marked their first annual increase in more than a year in March, a sign that rising commodities costs are pinching corporate margins and adding inflationary pressure to the world's third-largest economy.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
The global economic crises have crushed the markets and every business is struggling for survival.
Nikkei - Apr 13
More Japanese lawmakers and businesses are throwing their support behind shorter workweeks to give families more time to take care of children and older family members, as well as to adapt to a world where remote work is increasingly common.
Nikkei - Apr 13
The reported $20 billion bid to take Toshiba private from U.K.-based private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has the investment community abuzz: Will CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani actually be allowed to pull it off and escape the nets that are encircling him?
Reuters - Apr 10
TOKYO - The number of Japan's "izakaya" dining bars that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March, a sign some service-sector firms are being left behind even as the economy emerges from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
teslarati.com - Apr 09
Tesla is starting to gain some serious momentum in Japan, thanks to a wave of Model 3 orders.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Apr 09
Japan recently overtook China as the largest international holder of U.S. Treasury securities.
Japan Times - Apr 06
Norwegian robotics and software firm AutoStore AS said Monday that Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp. will acquire 40% of its shares for $2.8 billion.
NHK - Apr 06
The president of one of Japan's major financial groups has apologized again for systems failures that shut down ATMs across the country. He said the problems have been fixed and the machines are more secure.
Japan Times - Apr 04
A factory-sealed copy of Nintendo Co.’s Super Mario Bros. originally bought in 1986 has sold for $660,000 (about Y73.05 million) at U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions.