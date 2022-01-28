Young people riot at Okinawa police station
A crowd started gathering near the police station around 11 p.m. on Thursday.
Riot police were dispatched after some people threw stones, breaking the entrance windows, and banged on parked vehicles with sticks.
The police warned those who had entered the premises to leave. The group had dispersed by around 4:30 a.m. on Friday. No one was injured.
An officer on foot patrol and a motorcycle were in an accident in Okinawa City at around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police say that the motorcyclist fled the scene.
The fire department reports that the 17-year-old boy on a motorcycle called about five minutes later, saying he had been in an accident and had facial injuries. The boy's right eye was seriously injured and he was taken to a hospital. The police officer also sustained minor injuries.
Social media posts said that a boy had lost his eyesight after being beaten by a police officer with a truncheon.
NHK - Jan 28
A group of young people have rioted outside a police station in Japan's southwestern city of Okinawa. The riot was reportedly sparked by social media posts of an alleged assault by a police officer.
NHK - Jan 28
Japan's labor ministry says the number of foreign workers in the country hit a record high of more than 1.72 million at the end of October.
Nobita from Japan - Jan 28
"That sounds like a dream job for all men!" The pay of a male actor at best would be about a twentieth of the actres.
laprensalatina.com - Jan 26
A Japanese high court Tuesday ordered 3.3 million yen (nearly $29,000) in damages to a female reporter in a high-profile rape case that sparked the #MeToo movement in the country.
Japan Today - Jan 26
Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 17-year-old boy who asked him to stop smoking on a train.
Nikkei - Jan 25
The Japanese operator of the popular video-sharing app TikTok was discovered to have paid influencers to post videos on Twitter without informing the audience about the sponsored content, a practice that may have violated industry rules against stealth marketing.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jan 24
Nowadays Japanese porn is very popular all over the world. The renowned adult site, Pornohub, have reported that the most searchd word on the site is Japanese.
Flipside Japan - Jan 24
Japan is known for its beautiful and unique abandoned buildings and the country has two particularly famous abandoned strip clubs.
Netflix - Jan 24
Is love really blind? The reality show Love is Blind is coming to Japan!
Japan Today - Jan 23
Police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old woman and two men aged 29 and 24 over the murder of an 82-year-old man who was found stabbed to death in a love hotel in Tokyo on Friday night.
Japan Times - Jan 22
Demonstrations against Japan’s tight border restrictions on nonresident foreign nationals, implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have been staged in several countries, with people urging the government to reconsider the measures they say are not based on science.
Japan Times - Jan 22
The number of people who killed themselves in Japan in 2021 came to 20,830, down 251, or 1.2%, from the previous year, the health ministry said in a preliminary report based on police data Friday.
Reuters - Jan 21
Japan on Friday acted to contain a record surge in COVID-19 cases with a return to curbs that have however shown diminishing results, while a laggard vaccine booster programme leaves many people vulnerable to breakthrough infections.
Japan Today - Jan 21
A suitcase containing human body parts was found in a vacant lot at a disused golf course in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Japan Today - Jan 20
Police in Shiraoka, Saitama Prefecture, are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was found unconscious his bedroom at home, and later died in hospital.
NHK - Jan 20
Valentine's Day has always been a bit different in Japan where it is usually women who give chocolates to men. But that tradition is changing, a trend accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.