Young people riot at Okinawa police station

A group of young people have rioted outside a police station in Japan's southwestern city of Okinawa. The riot was reportedly sparked by social media posts of an alleged assault by a police officer.

A crowd started gathering near the police station around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Riot police were dispatched after some people threw stones, breaking the entrance windows, and banged on parked vehicles with sticks.

The police warned those who had entered the premises to leave. The group had dispersed by around 4:30 a.m. on Friday. No one was injured.

An officer on foot patrol and a motorcycle were in an accident in Okinawa City at around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police say that the motorcyclist fled the scene.

The fire department reports that the 17-year-old boy on a motorcycle called about five minutes later, saying he had been in an accident and had facial injuries. The boy's right eye was seriously injured and he was taken to a hospital. The police officer also sustained minor injuries.

Social media posts said that a boy had lost his eyesight after being beaten by a police officer with a truncheon.