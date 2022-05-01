4 Japan universities to apply for 10 tril. yen gov't fund: survey

Four Japanese national universities plan to apply for a 10 trillion yen ($79 billion) fund established by the government to bring institutions up to par with the world's top universities, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.

Tohoku University, Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, Nagoya University and Osaka University intend to apply for the funds, established as part of the government's efforts to promote science and technology in Japan.

Twenty-seven other institutions, including the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University, said they were considering applying, but the number may rise after further details of the selection process are released.

Applications are set to open this fiscal year, and the fund will begin dispensing money as early as fiscal 2024.