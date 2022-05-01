4 Japan universities to apply for 10 tril. yen gov't fund: survey
Kyodo -- May 29
Four Japanese national universities plan to apply for a 10 trillion yen ($79 billion) fund established by the government to bring institutions up to par with the world's top universities, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.
Tohoku University, Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, Nagoya University and Osaka University intend to apply for the funds, established as part of the government's efforts to promote science and technology in Japan.
Twenty-seven other institutions, including the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University, said they were considering applying, but the number may rise after further details of the selection process are released.
Applications are set to open this fiscal year, and the fund will begin dispensing money as early as fiscal 2024. ...continue reading
Shimabara Rebellion - Christian Revolt in Medieval Japan
Kings and Generals - May 26
The Shimabara Rebellion (島原の乱) was an uprising that occurred in the Shimabara Domain of the Tokugawa Shogunate in Japan from 17 December 1637 to 15 April 1638.
Kings and Generals - May 26
The Shimabara Rebellion (島原の乱) was an uprising that occurred in the Shimabara Domain of the Tokugawa Shogunate in Japan from 17 December 1637 to 15 April 1638.
Japan looking for 50 nurses, 300 careworkers
mb.com.ph - May 25
The Japanese government, through the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), is opening its door to 50 nurses and 300 careworkers.
mb.com.ph - May 25
The Japanese government, through the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), is opening its door to 50 nurses and 300 careworkers.
Foreign workers learn the fast food ropes
NewsOnJapan - May 24
TOKYO, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Mos Burger has hired 16 Vietnamese nationals who have acquired residence status through "specific skills" for foreign workers and made their training public.
NewsOnJapan - May 24
TOKYO, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Mos Burger has hired 16 Vietnamese nationals who have acquired residence status through "specific skills" for foreign workers and made their training public.
Number of Ukrainian evacuees to Japan reaches 1,000
abs-cbn.com - May 22
The number of evacuees from Ukraine to Japan since Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country in late February reached 1,000 on Saturday, immigration authorities said.
abs-cbn.com - May 22
The number of evacuees from Ukraine to Japan since Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country in late February reached 1,000 on Saturday, immigration authorities said.
Abortion In Japan: A History
unseenjapan.com - May 22
It may not currently be a topic of polite conversation in much of local society, but abortion in Japan has existed for as long as people have.
unseenjapan.com - May 22
It may not currently be a topic of polite conversation in much of local society, but abortion in Japan has existed for as long as people have.
13 women awarded damages over Japan exam discrimination
BBC - May 20
A medical school in Japan has been ordered to pay compensation to 13 women for discriminating against them in entrance exams.
BBC - May 20
A medical school in Japan has been ordered to pay compensation to 13 women for discriminating against them in entrance exams.
Govt.: No need to wear masks outdoors if people have little conversation
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has issued a fresh recommendation on the use of face masks. It says people need not wear a face mask when out of doors even if there is not a great distance between themselves and others. The advice is based on the assumption that little to no conversation is taking place.
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has issued a fresh recommendation on the use of face masks. It says people need not wear a face mask when out of doors even if there is not a great distance between themselves and others. The advice is based on the assumption that little to no conversation is taking place.
Tokugawa Japan wasn't nearly as isolated as history books teach
Japan Today - May 18
The draconian Sakoku-rei or Seclusion Edict, as ordered by Shogun Tokugawa Iemitsu, in 1636, would seal off the country from the outside world for the next two centuries.
Japan Today - May 18
The draconian Sakoku-rei or Seclusion Edict, as ordered by Shogun Tokugawa Iemitsu, in 1636, would seal off the country from the outside world for the next two centuries.
Being The Only Black Girl at a Japanese Elementary School (Black in Japan)
The Black Experience Japan - May 18
In this video, I sat down with my 7 year old daughter to talk about life at a Japanese elementary school as a black girl. This is her take.
The Black Experience Japan - May 18
In this video, I sat down with my 7 year old daughter to talk about life at a Japanese elementary school as a black girl. This is her take.
How to become fluent in Japanese? - Interview with Steve Kaufmann
TAKASHii from Japan - May 16
Steve Kaufmann is a Swedish-born Canadian polyglot. As of 2022, he has an understanding of 20 languages.
TAKASHii from Japan - May 16
Steve Kaufmann is a Swedish-born Canadian polyglot. As of 2022, he has an understanding of 20 languages.
Japanese Urban Legends: Seven School Mysteries
Tara A. Devlin - May 15
The Seven School Mysteries are a staple of Japanese horror, but how did they come about and, perhaps most importantly, what are they?
Tara A. Devlin - May 15
The Seven School Mysteries are a staple of Japanese horror, but how did they come about and, perhaps most importantly, what are they?
Children's medical visits fall 20% as parents opt not to skip work
Nikkei - May 15
TOKYO -- Young children in Japan made 20% fewer doctor visits last year. Some experts credit widespread mask-wearing but others say many parents kept their children away from hospitals out of fear they would not be able to work if their kids contract the novel coronavirus.
Nikkei - May 15
TOKYO -- Young children in Japan made 20% fewer doctor visits last year. Some experts credit widespread mask-wearing but others say many parents kept their children away from hospitals out of fear they would not be able to work if their kids contract the novel coronavirus.
Education Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7