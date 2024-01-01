Education | Apr 23

Fukuoka Opens First High School Specializing in eSports

FUKUOKA, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - In Hakata Ward of Fukuoka City, a pioneering educational institute, The "eSports High Academy," has officially opened its doors at Hakata Marui in Fukuoka, dedicated to the competitive world of eSports -- where video games are played as competitive sports.

The popularity of eSports has surged globally, featuring international competitions that have elevated gaming to a recognized sport. The eSports High Academy aims to nurture talent not only for professional players but also for those interested in various aspects of the gaming industry, including game development, tournament organization, and streaming technologies.

The inaugural cohort of six students expressed their enthusiasm for combining regular academics with gaming. Many aspire to become future content creators or streamers on platforms like YouTube. The school promises to provide a comprehensive three-year educational program, ensuring students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for the myriad opportunities in the fast-evolving field of eSports.

MORE Education NEWS

Takarazuka Music School Welcomes 40 New Students

Takarazuka Music School, the actor training institution of the Takarazuka Revue Company located in Takarazuka City, Hyogo Prefecture, celebrated the entrance ceremony on April 19th, for its 112th class.

Japanese Schools' Underwear Rule Sparks Fear

As the new school year begins in Japan, some parents and children are confused by school rules specifying the color of underwear. Experts point out that checking underwear could potentially constitute a sexual offense.

Debate Intensifies Over Coeducation in Saitama's High Schools

A recommendation to abolish boys-only and girls-only schools in favor of coeducational systems has sparked a heated debate among graduates of single-sex high schools in Saitama Prefecture.

POPULAR NEWS

Tsukiji Market Site to Transform into 50,000-Seat Stadium

The site of the former Tsukiji Market is set for a major transformation, including a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 people and a launch pad for flying cars.

"Riri-chan" Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

The Nagoya District Court delivered a severe sentence on Monday to Mai Watanabe, 25, who operated under the alias "Itadakijoshi Riri-chan (Riri the sugar baby)" and was charged with fraudulently obtaining cash from men. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 8 million yen.

Google Sanctioned by Japanese Regulators for Limiting Competitor Ads

In a historic move, the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has issued its first administrative sanction against American tech giant Google.

Ohtani Sets New Record for Most MLB Home Runs by a Japanese Player

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has surpassed Hideki Matsui to become the Japanese player with the most home runs in Major League Baseball, hitting his 176th homer.

Arrest Made in Tochigi Riverbank Double Homicide Case

Police have arrested a man in his twenties, who had previously surrendered to authorities in Tokyo, following the discovery of two burned bodies in Nasu, Tochigi, admitting to lending his car but denying involvement in the killings.

FOLLOW US
         