Fukuoka Opens First High School Specializing in eSports

FUKUOKA, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - In Hakata Ward of Fukuoka City, a pioneering educational institute, The "eSports High Academy," has officially opened its doors at Hakata Marui in Fukuoka, dedicated to the competitive world of eSports -- where video games are played as competitive sports.

The popularity of eSports has surged globally, featuring international competitions that have elevated gaming to a recognized sport. The eSports High Academy aims to nurture talent not only for professional players but also for those interested in various aspects of the gaming industry, including game development, tournament organization, and streaming technologies.

The inaugural cohort of six students expressed their enthusiasm for combining regular academics with gaming. Many aspire to become future content creators or streamers on platforms like YouTube. The school promises to provide a comprehensive three-year educational program, ensuring students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for the myriad opportunities in the fast-evolving field of eSports.