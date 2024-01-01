Education | Apr 25

News Reporter Game Teaches Student's Media Literacy

TOKYO, Apr 25 (News On Japan) - Nippon Television has developed a new educational game aimed at elementary school children that combines the fun of learning about "information literacy" with a simulated experience of being a news reporter.

In the game, children step into the shoes of a news reporter, where they delve into the truth behind an incident in a certain town.

By distinguishing between facts and falsehoods among various pieces of information, the game aims to equip children with the skills necessary to navigate our information-saturated society.

Primarily designed for fifth and sixth graders, the game is offered free of charge to interested schools.

Source: 日テレNEWS

