Takarazuka Music School Welcomes 40 New Students

HYOGO, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - Takarazuka Music School, the actor training institution of the Takarazuka Revue Company located in Takarazuka City, Hyogo Prefecture, celebrated the entrance ceremony on April 19th, for its 112th class.

With an acceptance rate of twelve to one, forty new students have embarked on a two-year journey, training in vocal music and dance, aiming for the prestigious stages of the Takarazuka Revue.

The Takarazuka Revue has been under scrutiny following the sudden death of a female actor last September. The family claimed that the death was a suicide caused by harassment from senior members of the troupe, leading to a settlement in March this year. The parent company, Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, acknowledged the harassment and agreed to compensate the family.

The competitive ratio for this year's class was the lowest since 2000, reflecting perhaps the challenges the institution faces in the wake of the controversy.

Source: Kyodo