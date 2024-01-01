Education | Apr 22

Takarazuka Music School Welcomes 40 New Students

HYOGO, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - Takarazuka Music School, the actor training institution of the Takarazuka Revue Company located in Takarazuka City, Hyogo Prefecture, celebrated the entrance ceremony on April 19th, for its 112th class.

With an acceptance rate of twelve to one, forty new students have embarked on a two-year journey, training in vocal music and dance, aiming for the prestigious stages of the Takarazuka Revue.

The Takarazuka Revue has been under scrutiny following the sudden death of a female actor last September. The family claimed that the death was a suicide caused by harassment from senior members of the troupe, leading to a settlement in March this year. The parent company, Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, acknowledged the harassment and agreed to compensate the family.

The competitive ratio for this year's class was the lowest since 2000, reflecting perhaps the challenges the institution faces in the wake of the controversy.

Source: Kyodo

Japanese Schools' Underwear Rule Sparks Fear

As the new school year begins in Japan, some parents and children are confused by school rules specifying the color of underwear. Experts point out that checking underwear could potentially constitute a sexual offense.

Debate Intensifies Over Coeducation in Saitama's High Schools

A recommendation to abolish boys-only and girls-only schools in favor of coeducational systems has sparked a heated debate among graduates of single-sex high schools in Saitama Prefecture.

Proposal to Increase Teachers' Salaries by Over 10%

The Special Committee of the Central Council for Education, which focuses on salary systems and work style reforms for teachers, has proposed a draft to significantly increase the additional pay for teachers.

Arrest Made in Tochigi Riverbank Double Homicide Case

Police have arrested a man in his twenties, who had previously surrendered to authorities in Tokyo, following the discovery of two burned bodies in Nasu, Tochigi, admitting to lending his car but denying involvement in the killings.

Japan Recovers Flight Recorders from Crashed Maritime Helicopters

Japan's Defense Ministry says that two flight recorders have been recovered, along with other debris which they believe are from two Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters that crashed. (NHK)

Ohtani Chooses Hawaii for His Dream Winter Home

Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, famed for his dual role as a pitcher and hitter, has embarked on a personal project that marries his love for nature with luxury: building a winter home in Hawaii.

Historic Low Yen Poses Challenges for Japan's Foreign Workforce

Japan's foreign workforce has grown to about 2 million people, an increase of approximately 220,000 from the previous year. However, the weak yen means living conditions have become less favorable, sparking fear among Japanese business leaders that Japan may become an unattractive destination for foreign workers.

