COVID-hit Japan foreign minister to isolate at home until June 11
林外務大臣 新型コロナ陽性 発熱ありPCR陽性
Hayashi is experiencing only mild symptoms, according to the Foreign Ministry. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that no one at the ministry or the prime minister's office has been identified as a close contact.
Hayashi felt pain in his throat when he went to the ministry on Wednesday morning, and took a PCR test for the coronavirus, an official said.
He skipped a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee in the afternoon and also canceled separate meetings with a group of U.S. lawmakers and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera.
Hayashi held talks with North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani on Monday in Tokyo but did not meet any other leaders or counterparts from other nations this week.
The foreign minister attended a meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on May 23 and had separate talks with his counterparts from the United States, India and Australia on the sidelines of a Quad summit held the following day, both in Tokyo.
He also hosted the foreign ministers of Singapore and Malaysia on May 25, and Vietnam's standing deputy prime minister the following day....continue reading
NHK - May 29
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan on Saturday.
Nikkei - May 28
The Japanese government plans to allow exports of fighter jets, missiles and other arms to 12 countries, including India, Australia as well as some European and Southeast Asian nations, Nikkei has learned. Regulatory changes to allow for the exports could come by next March.
Al Jazeera - May 27
Japan will move to restart idled nuclear power plants to make maximum use of nuclear power in order to stabilise energy prices and supply, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.
NHK - May 27
A former Japanese agriculture minister, Yoshikawa Takamori, has been given a suspended prison sentence for taking bribes from an egg producer while in office.
Hindustan Times - May 27
Japan plans to allow the exports of lethal military equipment, including missiles and jets, to India and 11 other countries, a move that could bolster efforts by New Delhi and Tokyo to cooperate in defence manufacturing.
NHK - May 25
South Korean media suspect that North Korea's multiple launches on Wednesday of different kinds of ballistic missiles may have been aimed at showcasing its ability to hit targets with different ranges.
Kyodo - May 25
The government said in a monthly report Wednesday that the Japanese economy is recovering from the pandemic, with the word "coronavirus" not included in its assessment for the first time in more than two years.
NHK - May 25
Japan's Defense Ministry says Chinese and Russian bombers jointly flew over areas around Japan on Tuesday.
NHK - May 24
The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India say they'll work closer on economic development, climate change and security.
IndianExpressOnline - May 24
Prime Minister Modi had a "fruitful interaction" with Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. He also met with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and participated in a bilateral meeting.
NHK - May 23
The leaders of Japan and the US have committed to boosting regional defense. Prime Minister Kishida Fumio met with President Joe Biden amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden says the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defense.