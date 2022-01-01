現在仮想通貨を取引するべき投資家
しかしこのような状況でも仮想通貨を取引した方がいいのはどのような投資家なのか？
低迷する仮想通貨市場
2021年の仮想通貨市場は好調で、ビットコインを初め多くの仮想通貨が高騰して史上最高値を大きく更新した。しかし2022年になると世界的な金融引き締めを背景に、株式だけではなく仮想通貨市場も低迷。多くの仮想通貨が去年につけた高値の数分の1の水準まで落ち込み、仮想通貨関連メディアでは「仮想通貨冬の時代」と言われることが増えた。
短期的にハイリターンを狙うなら仮想通貨
しかしこのような状況でも仮想通貨市場でトレードをする選択肢は完全に除外するべきではない。では現在仮想通貨市場でトレードをするべきなのはどのような投資家なのか？それは比較的短期間でハイリターンを狙う人々。つまり投資家というよりデイトレーダーだ。
去年のようにどんな仮想通貨も高騰するという状況ではなくなったが、仮想通貨市場は今でもボラティリティが高い。それなら短期トレードでハイリターンを狙うデイトレーダーにとってはやりやすい市場と言える。
ただしハイリターンを狙うなら当然ハイリスクにもなるので、仮想通貨のデイトレードはリスク管理をしっかり実行する上級トレーダーに向いている。
海外業者でレバレッジをかける
そして短期間でハイリターンを狙うなら、レバレッジをかけて仮想通貨CFD取引をすることもできる。日本では仮想通貨取引のレバレッジは2倍以内に規制されているので、それ以上のレバレッジ取引を提供する業者はない。
だがElland Roadのような海外業者なら、2倍を超えるレバレッジ取引ができる。Elland Roadではビットコインやイーサリアムなど主要な仮想通貨のCFDが取引でき、レバレッジは最大5倍となっている。
仮想通貨はドルとの取引
興味があるならすぐに仮想通貨の取引を始めよう。ただしその前に1点知っておいた方がいいことは、Elland Roadの仮想通貨CFDは全て米ドル建てで行うものだということ。例えばビットコインの場合、ビットコインと円の取引ではなく、ビットコインとドルの取引になる。
しかし現在は急激な円安が進行している最中だ。すでに円を避けて資産の一部をドルなどの外貨で持っている人も多いだろう。
Elland Roadでは仮想通貨以外にも株式や商品先物などいろいろな原資産のCFDが取引できる。1つの口座でいろいろな金融商品が取引できるメリットは大きい。
