Japan recommends against algorithmic backing in stablecoins
TOKYO, Dec 08 (cointelegraph.com) - After passing its landmark legislation on stablecoins in June, Japanese regulators are considering complementing it by restricting the algorithmic backing of stablecoins.
The intention comes as a recommendation from the Financial Service Agency (FSA) and was repeated by the country’s Vice Minister for International Affairs, Tomoko Amaya.
During his speech on crypto assets at a roundtable hosted by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF), Amaya laid out Japan’s regulatory framework, emphasizing the factors of financial stability, user protection, and anti-money laundering/ combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT). The speech was originally held in November, but the FSA published the full document on Dec 7. ...continue reading
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Be Listed by Major Japanese Exchange
u.today - Dec 10
Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced.
What is blockchain technology in warehousing?
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
Information sharing is facilitated by blockchain and is more transparent, secure, and accurate.
Egg prices in Tokyo on the rise
NHK - Dec 09
Egg prices are surging in Japan largely because the cost of feeding hens is too. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent those prices rocketing, and the spread of bird flu in the country has made matters worse.
How to Buy Bitcoin?
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
If you are thinking of buying bitcoin, then you must be a technology geek or a digital assets enthusiast.
Mercedes-Benz opens it's first-ever EV-only showroom in Japan
carwale.com - Dec 08
Mercedes-Benz has just opened its very first EV-only dealership and it’s not in Germany. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer chose Japan as the base for its first-ever electric-only showroom.
Major online fashion retailer Zozo to open 1st physical store
Japan Today - Dec 06
Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo Inc will open its first physical outlet in Tokyo in mid-December exclusively to offer free styling advice to customers, the company said.
Japan fans push internet to breaking point
South China Morning Post - Dec 05
Abema TV may have to restrict access to Japan’s World Cup game at midnight on Monday local time, as runaway demand is pushing the streaming service to its limits.
Heineken joint beer venture with Kirin fizzles out
Nikkei - Dec 02
Heineken will dissolve a joint venture of nearly four decades with Japan's Kirin Brewery, Nikkei has learned, with the Dutch beer maker deciding to fly solo in Japanese consumer sales starting next year.
ヨーロッパで最も人気のeSIM、Holaflyを利用してみよう
newsonjapan.com - Dec 02
最近新しく誕生したサービスであるeSIM。これを利用することで、海外で気軽にインターネットを利用することができます。
Binance acquires regulated crypto exchange in Japan
cointelegraph.com - Nov 30
Binance has managed to expand its services throughout the past year by either acquiring an operating license or buying a stake in a regulated entity.
Jack Ma’s in Tokyo? Alibaba founder who disappeared from public view spotted in Japan
South China Morning Post - Nov 30
Once one of China’s richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities.
What does the future hold for Japan's railways after 150 years of service?
weforum.org - Nov 29
2022 marks the 150th anniversary of Japan's railway system, which began service between Shimbashi and Yokohama in 1872.
Lawson opens 1st avatar-staffed convenience store in Tokyo
Kyodo - Nov 29
Lawson Inc. opened Monday its first futuristic convenience store in Tokyo staffed by "avatars" remotely controlled by employees, making it possible for even those with mobility issues to enter the workforce.
Nikkei seen rallying 6% to key 30,000 level by mid-2023: Reuters poll
inquirer.net - Nov 29
Japan’s Nikkei 225 share average will rally to the psychological 30,000 level by the middle of next year for the first time since September 2021, according to analysts in a Reuters poll.
