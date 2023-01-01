Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon
space.com -- Mar 11
A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.
Daichi Fujii, curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum, recorded the event using cameras set to monitor the moon.
The time of the flash was 20:14:30.8 Japan Standard Time (7:14 a.m. EST, or 1114 GMT) on Feb. 23. The meteorite appears to have struck near Ideler L crater, slightly northwest of Pitiscus crater, Fujii said.
Meteors travel on average at around 30,000 mph (48,280 kph), or 8.3 miles per second (13.4 km/s). Their high-velocity impacts generate intense heat and create craters, while also giving out a brilliant flash of visible light. Moon impacts can be seen from Earth, as captured above, if they are large enough and occur in an area during lunar nighttime facing Earth. ...continue reading
World's first flying bike goes on sale on Japan
The world’s first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO “luxury air cruiser” say it will bring science fiction to life.
Twin pandas at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo being prepared for independence from mother
Twin panda cubs at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo are being prepared for independence from their mother starting on Friday.
Failed H3 launch puts Japan on back foot in global rocket race
The second failure of Japan's H3 rocket in what was supposed to be its maiden launch marks a setback for plans to develop the country's space industry, to set up its own satellite navigation system and more.
Japan's H3 rocket fails in second attempted launch
The second attempt to launch Japan's H3 rocket failed minutes after liftoff on Tuesday as its second-stage engine did not ignite and the nation's space agency ordered the space vehicle to self-destruct.
Japan's new supercomputer will forecast heavy rains 6 hours in advance
Trust Japan to get a supercomputer to predict heavy rain and other natural disasters like landslides and flooding.
Japan researchers working to reduce climate impact of cow burps
Researchers in Japan are working to reduce the climate impact of cow burps by developing stomach sensors and using artificial intelligence to effectively administer feed that inhibits methane production.
Asteroid Ryugu is rich in organic molecules that can be building blocks of life
The first look at samples returned by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft supports the theory that vital elements for life like amino acids could have been delivered from space.
The Epic Mystery of the Japanese Wolf--Are There Wolves in Japan?
The wolf inspired fear, but it was also considered heroic. I like the woods because magic and mysticism runs seamlessly with science and nature. Survival and struggle are the laws of the lawless night.
Japan's organ donor shortage pushes patients to look abroad
The arrest of the head of a Japanese nonprofit for allegedly facilitating an unapproved organ transplant overseas underscores long-standing problems with the donation system in a country that ranks only 44th in the world in transplants.
Japanese startup to launch balloon flight space viewing tours
A balloon made that could soon be carrying passengers to space. A new Japanese company IWAYA INC. announced its plans in Tokyo. It is a drum-shaped plastic cabin is 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) in diameter and has several large windows to allow a view of space above or the Earth below.
Japan to eliminate Covid-specific hospital beds within a year
Hospital beds will no longer be reserved exclusively for COVID-19 patients within a year after the disease’s status is lowered to the same level as seasonal flu, it has been learned.
Japan flying car group makes first manned outdoor flight
A flying car achieved the first manned outdoor flight in Japan on Friday morning in a trial by a local consortium of aviation and automobile businesses, a big step for a technology seen as serving remote islands and mountainous regions that lack transportation.
Analyzing why new Japanese H3 flagship rocket did not lift off
Experts are trying to figure out why Japan's new H3 flagship rocket was not able to lift off from a site in southwestern Japan as scheduled.
Man indicted for shooting fireworks at Shibuya scramble crossing
A 35-year-old man who shot fireworks over a crowd at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya scramble crossing last year has been sent to prosecutors.
Releasing too much fish into rivers reduces fish population, researchers say
A team of Japanese and US researchers says releasing too much young fish into rivers disrupts their ecosystems and reduces river fish populations.
