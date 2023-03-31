Japan to designate lane for self-driving cars and route for drones
新東名一部区間に自動運転専用レーン設置へ 埼玉・秩父にドローン航路 政府が計画
Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and relevant ministers gathered at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday to discuss the initiative.
Kishida said work to complete the projects will start in the fiscal year that begins in April 2024.
He told Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi to flesh out the plan.
Nishimura said his ministry will consider setting up a dedicated lane for self-driving trucks on a 100-kilometer section of the Shin-Tomei Expressway, which connects Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, with Aichi Prefecture in central Japan.
Nishimura also said his ministry officials will discuss designating a new flight course of more than 150 kilometers over Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, as a route for drones to make deliveries and to maintain power lines. ...continue reading
NHK - Apr 01
NHK - Mar 31
A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.
techexplorist.com - Mar 30
In an analysis of over 65,000 infants from Japan, children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs during fetal development or early infancy tended to have fewer food allergies compared to other children, according to a study published March 29, 2023
Japan Times - Mar 24
The quirky comet ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar object found visiting our solar system, has been the subject of fascination since being spotted in 2017, including its curious acceleration as it hurtled away from the sun.
FRAME - Mar 24
On this feature of the FRAME, we explore the Production line of the Mazda MX-5 and the CX-30. Take a look at the different methods to build such models in the Ujina factory in Hiroshima, Japan.
DW News - Mar 23
Scientists in Japan have taken a small but important step that raises the prospect of same-sex couples producing biological children together.
Kitchen Gadgets Zone - Mar 23
Japanese kitchen gadgets worth buying will give you aesthetic pleasure.
CNN - Mar 21
Sometimes newfound flower species are lurking where scientists least expect to see them — in parks, gardens and even in planters on balconies.
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 17
Nara's deer are getting annoyed with the "luxury" home building of crows.
Motech - Mar 16
The idea of humanoid robots has been around for decades. But, with this ever evolving world this idea as of now, is not just an idea but a reality.
South China Morning Post - Mar 15
Kura Sushi, a major conveyor-belt sushi chain in Japan, has introduced a new function to its AI camera system, which it said will help detect and alert staff to suspicious behaviour.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 14
The Metaverse is taking a toll on the market. The high craze for this advanced technology proves it all!
NHK - Mar 12
Japanese astronaut Wakata Koichi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, along with three crewmembers.
space.com - Mar 11
A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.
The Telegraph - Mar 11
The world’s first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO “luxury air cruiser” say it will bring science fiction to life.
- Mar 10
Twin panda cubs at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo are being prepared for independence from their mother starting on Friday.