Japan to designate lane for self-driving cars and route for drones

The Japanese government has unveiled a plan to set up a dedicated lane for self-driving vehicles on a highway and establish a flight route for drones for delivery use.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and relevant ministers gathered at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday to discuss the initiative.

Kishida said work to complete the projects will start in the fiscal year that begins in April 2024.

He told Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi to flesh out the plan.

Nishimura said his ministry will consider setting up a dedicated lane for self-driving trucks on a 100-kilometer section of the Shin-Tomei Expressway, which connects Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, with Aichi Prefecture in central Japan.

Nishimura also said his ministry officials will discuss designating a new flight course of more than 150 kilometers over Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, as a route for drones to make deliveries and to maintain power lines. ...continue reading