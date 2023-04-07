Toyota to launch 10 new EV models by 2026
NHK -- Apr 08
Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year.
New president Sato Koji unveiled the plan on Friday alongside other Toyota executives. He took office earlier this month.
The company says it will also set up a new specialized unit for the development and production of next-generation EVs.
Toyota has already announced plans to introduce 30 EV models worldwide and to sell 3.5 million EV units annually by 2030.
Toyota to launch 10 new EV models by 2026
NHK - Apr 08
Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year.
NHK - Apr 08
Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year.
Exiting BOJ chief defends monetary easing as Japan out of deflation
Japan Today - Apr 08
The Bank of Japan's monetary easing was "appropriate" and effective in jolting Japan out of deflation, and its retention under new leadership is of utmost importance as inflation expectations are heightening, outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday.
Japan Today - Apr 08
The Bank of Japan's monetary easing was "appropriate" and effective in jolting Japan out of deflation, and its retention under new leadership is of utmost importance as inflation expectations are heightening, outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday.
Japan EV sales just 2 percent of domestic market
Nikkei - Apr 07
Japan's electric-vehicle sales are expanding rapidly, led by more affordable kei minicars. But EVs still accounted for just 2.1% of new passenger car sales here in fiscal 2022, compared with nearly 20% in China and Europe.
Nikkei - Apr 07
Japan's electric-vehicle sales are expanding rapidly, led by more affordable kei minicars. But EVs still accounted for just 2.1% of new passenger car sales here in fiscal 2022, compared with nearly 20% in China and Europe.
Japan's crackdown on truck driver overtime raises fears of economic breakdown
investing.com - Apr 07
Truck driver Yuichi Tomita has been delivering packages all over Japan for two decades, often clocking 40 straight hours on the road. He says the work is tough but a source of pride, and one he's never thought of quitting - until now.
investing.com - Apr 07
Truck driver Yuichi Tomita has been delivering packages all over Japan for two decades, often clocking 40 straight hours on the road. He says the work is tough but a source of pride, and one he's never thought of quitting - until now.
Companies hold in-person welcome ceremonies for new employees
Japan Today - Apr 04
Many companies and organizations across Japan held in-person welcome ceremonies for new recruits on Monday, the first day of the new fiscal year.
Japan Today - Apr 04
Many companies and organizations across Japan held in-person welcome ceremonies for new recruits on Monday, the first day of the new fiscal year.
Tokyo inflation cools for second month, but exceeds BOJ target
Reuters - Apr 01
Core consumer inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo slowed in March for a second month but remained well above the central bank's 2% target, data showed on Friday, highlighting broadening price pressures in the world's third-largest economy.
Reuters - Apr 01
Core consumer inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo slowed in March for a second month but remained well above the central bank's 2% target, data showed on Friday, highlighting broadening price pressures in the world's third-largest economy.
Mizuho and Line to scrap online bank project in Japan
Nikkei - Mar 30
Mizuho Financial Group and messenger app Line are preparing to abandon plans to develop smartphone-based Line Bank, Nikkei learned on Wednesday, after cost overruns and delays allowed competitors to hit the market first.
Nikkei - Mar 30
Mizuho Financial Group and messenger app Line are preparing to abandon plans to develop smartphone-based Line Bank, Nikkei learned on Wednesday, after cost overruns and delays allowed competitors to hit the market first.
Japan outlaws 'stealth marketing'
NHK - Mar 30
Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency has moved to crack down for the first time on the shady advertising practice known as stealth marketing.
NHK - Mar 30
Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency has moved to crack down for the first time on the shady advertising practice known as stealth marketing.
Osaka exchange targets individual investors with small 10-gram trading units
Nikkei - Mar 30
TOKYO/OSAKA -- An Osaka futures market whose roots go back to 17th-century rice trading is quietly attempting a comeback through small-lot trading of gold, silver and platinum.
Nikkei - Mar 30
TOKYO/OSAKA -- An Osaka futures market whose roots go back to 17th-century rice trading is quietly attempting a comeback through small-lot trading of gold, silver and platinum.
Alibaba to open blockchain lab to boost business in Japan
beincrypto.com - Mar 28
Chinese tech giant Alibaba will open a blockchain laboratory in Japan next month in an effort to push Web3 adoption in the country.
beincrypto.com - Mar 28
Chinese tech giant Alibaba will open a blockchain laboratory in Japan next month in an effort to push Web3 adoption in the country.
Japanese businessman climbs Mount Kinabalu in full suit and leather shoes
theonlinecitizen.com - Mar 26
Nobutaka Sada, the President of bespoke suit company SADA, has become a viral sensation after successfully climbing Mount Kinabalu, the highest peak in Malaysia, while wearing a full suit and leather shoes.
theonlinecitizen.com - Mar 26
Nobutaka Sada, the President of bespoke suit company SADA, has become a viral sensation after successfully climbing Mount Kinabalu, the highest peak in Malaysia, while wearing a full suit and leather shoes.
Japan inflation slows sharply, masking underlying price strength
Bloomberg - Mar 24
Japan’s inflation slowed for the first time in more than a year, as government energy subsidies masked the stronger underlying trend ahead of the Bank of Japan’s first leadership change in a decade.
Bloomberg - Mar 24
Japan’s inflation slowed for the first time in more than a year, as government energy subsidies masked the stronger underlying trend ahead of the Bank of Japan’s first leadership change in a decade.
Toshiba board accepts Japan Industrial Partners' $15 billion buyout proposal
Reuters - Mar 23
Toshiba Corp's board has accepted a buyout offer from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, valuing the company at 2 trillion yen ($15.2 billion), the company said on Thursday.
Reuters - Mar 23
Toshiba Corp's board has accepted a buyout offer from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, valuing the company at 2 trillion yen ($15.2 billion), the company said on Thursday.
Suntory jacks up whisky prices by 20 percent
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 23
Suntory has announced that it will raise the prices of 11 domestically produced whisky brands, including Kakubin, starting July 1.
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 23
Suntory has announced that it will raise the prices of 11 domestically produced whisky brands, including Kakubin, starting July 1.
Hokusai's 'Great Wave' print sells for record $2.8m in New York
Nikkei - Mar 23
One of the most famous of Japan's ukiyo-e woodblock prints has sold for $2.76 million at the Christie's auction house in New York, a record for a print by Katsushika Hokusai.
Nikkei - Mar 23
One of the most famous of Japan's ukiyo-e woodblock prints has sold for $2.76 million at the Christie's auction house in New York, a record for a print by Katsushika Hokusai.
Japan land prices recover from COVID to rise fastest in 15 years
Nikkei - Mar 23
Japan land prices gained the most in 15 years as a loose monetary policy and the lifting of COVID restrictions fueled demand for offices, condominiums and hotels.
Nikkei - Mar 23
Japan land prices gained the most in 15 years as a loose monetary policy and the lifting of COVID restrictions fueled demand for offices, condominiums and hotels.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7