Toyota to launch 10 new EV models by 2026

Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year.

New president Sato Koji unveiled the plan on Friday alongside other Toyota executives. He took office earlier this month.

The company says it will also set up a new specialized unit for the development and production of next-generation EVs.

Toyota has already announced plans to introduce 30 EV models worldwide and to sell 3.5 million EV units annually by 2030.