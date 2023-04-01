Woman dies after large tree crushes tent at campsite near Tokyo

A woman has died and a man has been left seriously injured after a large tree landed on a tent they were sleeping in at a campsite west of Tokyo on early Sunday, police said.

A local fire department received a report at around 3:20 a.m. saying that a man and a woman were trapped under a tree that had fallen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to police, the two, believed to be a married couple, were taken to hospital but Marina Nakamura, a 29-year-old woman, was confirmed dead about two hours later. ...continue reading