Woman dies after large tree crushes tent at campsite near Tokyo
根腐れか 倒木がテント直撃し夫婦下敷き 29歳妻死亡
Kyodo -- Apr 17
A woman has died and a man has been left seriously injured after a large tree landed on a tent they were sleeping in at a campsite west of Tokyo on early Sunday, police said.
A local fire department received a report at around 3:20 a.m. saying that a man and a woman were trapped under a tree that had fallen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture.
According to police, the two, believed to be a married couple, were taken to hospital but Marina Nakamura, a 29-year-old woman, was confirmed dead about two hours later. ...continue reading
Apr 17 (ANNnewsCH) - キャンプ場で倒れた木がテントを直撃して、夫婦2人が下敷きになり、29歳の妻が死亡しました。 ...continue reading
Bodyguard’s wild act as Japan PM Fumio Kishida bombed on TV
Incredible footage shows the moment a heroic bodyguard reacted with lightning speed and precision to protect Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a smoke bomb attack.
Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 40 years with fanfare, iconic characters
Tokyo Disneyland on Saturday celebrated 40 years since first opening its doors to visitors, marking the milestone with colorful celebrations featuring Mickey Mouse and other iconic characters after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.
11 injured as danjiri cart overturns in Osaka, Japan
Eleven people were injured when a wooden festival cart was overturned in the streets of Sakai City in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.
Japan army helicopter wreckage found with five bodies
Divers have recovered the wreckage of a missing military helicopter, along with the bodies of five of the 10 people on board, off the coast of Japan.
Kishida unhurt after explosive device thrown at him in Wakayama
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a cylindrical object which exploded ahead of a stump speech he was due to make during his visit to western Japan on Saturday, less than a year after a former premier was fatally shot during election campaigning.
Yellow sand has farmers worried
Anxiety is growing about yellow sand as lettuce harvest reaches its peak in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Sapporo's chances of landing 2030 Winter Olympics fading: sources
Sapporo's chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics are fading amid a drop in public support in Japan, sources close to the matter told Kyodo News on Friday.
Japan to shorten quarantine for COVID infections to five days
Japan's quarantine period for COVID infections will be shortened to five days from seven, starting May 8, the government said on Friday, as part of a broader shift to a nationwide reopening from the pandemic.
Kishida's verbal slip sees Japan target new hay fever countermeasures
Japan has begun ministerial-level meetings on fighting hay fever, though a slip of the tongue by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have led to their launch.
Japan's take off to a decarbonized sky with SAF
Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, is gaining worldwide attention as the key to decarbonizing the aviation sector. SAF is made from a variety of raw materials, including used cooking oil, plants, and algae.
Japanese waitress is sacked for mixing her own BLOOD into cocktails
A Japanese waitress has been sacked after she was found to have mixed her own blood into the cocktails of unbeknownst customers.
North Korea missile eludes radar, posing challenge for Japan defense
Japan failed to accurately predict the trajectory of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test on Thursday morning because it disappeared from radar after launch, as increasingly advanced missiles complicate defense efforts.
Japanese government approves first casino resort plan
Japan's government has approved a plan by Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka to open the country's first resort featuring a casino in 2029. It is the first time for the government to make such an approval.
Japan to launch new visa track next week for skilled foreigners
The Japanese government will introduce a new, simplified system for granting highly skilled professional visas to foreign workers next Friday to attract overseas talent, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.
Sapporo lowers age at which kids are barred from opposite sex’s bath at hot springs, public baths
In the modern era, almost all onsen (hot springs) and sento (public baths) have separate baths for men and women.
