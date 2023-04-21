Japan health ministry panel approves nation's first abortion pills
NHK -- Apr 22
Japan is one step closer to approving abortion pills for the first time after an expert panel at the health ministry gave the go-ahead on Friday.
The panel approved the use of Mefeego Pack developed by British pharmaceutical company LinePharma.
The medication consists of two types of pills. It can be used within nine weeks of pregnancy.
In a clinical trial in Japan, 93 percent of participants had a complete abortion within 24 hours.
About 60 percent of them experienced symptoms such as abdominal pain, but most cases were mild or moderate.
The ministry is expected to give formal approval soon. ...continue reading
Japan has adopted its first-ever national strategy on nuclear fusion reflecting the need to create a domestic fusion industry.
Japanese experts say a ninth wave of the coronavirus in the country could cause many deaths, mainly of elderly people.
Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, is gaining worldwide attention as the key to decarbonizing the aviation sector. SAF is made from a variety of raw materials, including used cooking oil, plants, and algae.
A commercial space startup in Japan on Wednesday said its Hakuto-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander is expected to touch surface of the moon late April, making it the first private company in the world to reach the celestial body, according to Anadolu Agency.
Temperatures are rising in Japan and summer is coming fast. Cherry blossoms bloomed sooner than ever before, chiffon-pink that’s traditionally heralded spring for the nation popping up just two weeks into March.
A fashion trade show has kicked off in Tokyo that's giving a look at the latest styles while offering a glimpse of how technology could reshape the industry.
Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak has decimated its poultry flocks and sent egg prices soaring.
BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.
The Japanese government has unveiled a plan to set up a dedicated lane for self-driving vehicles on a highway and establish a flight route for drones for delivery use.
A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.
In an analysis of over 65,000 infants from Japan, children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs during fetal development or early infancy tended to have fewer food allergies compared to other children, according to a study published March 29, 2023
The quirky comet ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar object found visiting our solar system, has been the subject of fascination since being spotted in 2017, including its curious acceleration as it hurtled away from the sun.
On this feature of the FRAME, we explore the Production line of the Mazda MX-5 and the CX-30. Take a look at the different methods to build such models in the Ujina factory in Hiroshima, Japan.
Scientists in Japan have taken a small but important step that raises the prospect of same-sex couples producing biological children together.
Japanese kitchen gadgets worth buying will give you aesthetic pleasure.
