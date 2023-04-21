Japan health ministry panel approves nation's first abortion pills

Japan is one step closer to approving abortion pills for the first time after an expert panel at the health ministry gave the go-ahead on Friday.

The panel approved the use of Mefeego Pack developed by British pharmaceutical company LinePharma.

The medication consists of two types of pills. It can be used within nine weeks of pregnancy.

In a clinical trial in Japan, 93 percent of participants had a complete abortion within 24 hours.

About 60 percent of them experienced symptoms such as abdominal pain, but most cases were mild or moderate.

The ministry is expected to give formal approval soon. ...continue reading