36-year-old woman arrested for leaving one-month-old daughter in trash container

Police in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her one-month-old daughter in a trash container.

According to police, Hiroe Okada placed the infant, wrapped in a blanket, in a trash container outside a nursery at around noon on Thursday, Fuji TV reported. A nursery employee found the infant a few minutes later and contacted the police.

Police said the baby was not injured. ...continue reading