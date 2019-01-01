Airline founder flies to Japan airport to apologise to stranded passengers
news9live.com -- May 17
A founder of Japan’s airline is making rounds all across the internet for flying to an airport to issue an apology to all the passengers that were stuck there for a night.
In what could be called a heart-warming gesture, Chang Kuo-Wei, chairman of Starlux Airlines on Sunday, made a visit to Japan’s Narita International Airport to render an apology to almost 300 passengers after their flight got delayed.
In a video making rounds on social media, Kuo-Wei could be seen explaining to the passengers that “really strong winds” were the reason why the flight got delayed.
He also said that the airline will return the money of all the passengers. Due to the aircraft maintenance check, the second flight was delayed, he added.
Earlier on May 6, after two flights got delayed, the passengers had to spend their entire night at the Narita International Airport. ...continue reading
This Japanese Town is Made ENTIRELY from ICE | 5,000㎡ at -20°C
Abroad in Japan - May 17
We set off to Japan's incredible ice village on the first leg of our 1,000km Journey Across Japan!
A founder of Japan’s airline is making rounds all across the internet for flying to an airport to issue an apology to all the passengers that were stuck there for a night.
31 hotels and 'ryokan' in Japan certified as climate-friendly SDG locations
A total of 31 hotels and ryokan traditional inns across Japan have been certified as locations striving to achieve U.N. sustainable development goals amid a growing global trend for environment-friendly travel.
NYC hosts 2nd annual Japan Day Parade and Festival
There was a celebration of Japanese culture on the Upper West Side on Saturday.
Tokyo nightlife still not fully lit despite global COVID recovery
Tokyo is darker at night now than in 2019 before COVID-19 ravaged the city's entertainment districts. Nighttime satellite images show the city last year had luminosity only 90% that of 2019, while Paris and London had fully regained their glow.
JAPAN PARADE New York City
Japan Day in NYC has always been a joyful celebration of Japanese culture, and now's there's a massive Japan Day Parade along Central Park West to amplify the fun.
13 Things You Thought You Knew About JAPAN
Join us as we bust all those myths about Japan, which are true and false?
Pond at Nara pagoda boasts clearer water
With Kofukuji Temple's five-story pagoda reflecting on its surface, Sarusawa Pond is one of Nara's most famous scenic spots. Unfortunately, the clarity of the stagnant pond hasn't been nearly as picturesque.
Tokyu Toyoko Line, suspended due to lightning strike, resumes operation
The Tokyu Toyoko Line, which had been suspended due to the lightning strike, resumed operation around 8:30 pm on Thursday.
Journey Across Japan: The Frozen Frontier | Official Trailer
Japan's most extreme Eastern point isn't where you'd expect. We journey 1,000km across frozen landscapes by ice breaker ship, steam trains and sleds to a truly unexplored region of Japan.
THE MOST MAGICAL ISLAND IN JAPAN | Miyajima Travel Guide
When visiting Hiroshima, it is a MUST to visit the incredible island of Miyajima, known as the 'Island Where God Lives'.
China shows panda papa and 2 offspring back from Japan
A giant panda and two of his offspring that have spent years at a Japanese theme park made their first appearance in a video after they left for China in February.
How Tourists FRUSTRATE Japanese (Unintentionally)
Japan is open for travel again, but there are definitely some things that tourists do that FRUSTRATE Japanese people!
Alternative Kyoto: how Japan's culture capital became a hotspot for live music
Beneath the surface of sedate geisha teahouses and hushed shrines, Kyoto is a hotbed for legendary live music — here, Japan's most unique, riotous acts are set free in the city's underground clubs, grungy dive bars and historic cafes.
Tokyo’s hottest new nightlife venue in Shinjuku
Open just a couple weeks ago, Kabukicho tower is Tokyo's hottest new nightlift hotspot in the adult entertainment district of Kabukicho, Shinjuku.
30 Things to do in TOKYO JAPAN | NEW Travel Guide TOKYO 2023 | Hotel and Food in Tokyo
Tokyo Japan Travel Guide 2023: 30 Things to do in Tokyo including a variety of Japanese Food and even local secret hidden places.
