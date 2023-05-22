Yellow sand likely to spread to eastern Japan on Pacific coast

Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts is expected to blow into wide regions from northern to western Japan, and even spread to the Pacific coast through late Monday night.

The Meteorological Agency says visibility is expected to be less than 10 kilometers, with some regions below 5 kilometers.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, yellow sand was observed in the northern parts of the country and the Hokuriku region along the Sea of Japan coast.

The dust reduced visibility to 6 kilometers in Hakodate City in Hokkaido, 8 kilometers in Muroran City also in Hokkaido and 10 kilometers in Niigata City.

Weather officials say people in the affected regions should avoid hanging laundry out to dry. They are also urging drivers to take caution.