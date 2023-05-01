NASA unveils lunar photos of possible debris of failed Japan lander

NASA on Tuesday unveiled photos of the area of the Moon where a Japanese lander failed in what could have been the world's first lunar touchdown by a private space vehicle.

The images taken by the U.S. probe Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured at least four objects believed to be parts of the lander, a craft originally measuring 2.3 meters in height and 2.6 meters in width as developed by ispace Inc. based in Tokyo.

NASA’s LRO Views Impact Site of HAKUTO-R Mission 1 Moon Lander https://t.co/CeeTiZW11w — Grainger Observatory (@PEA_Obs) May 24, 2023

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said in a Twitter post that the orbiter's camera has imaged the impact site of the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander, "which experienced an anomaly on April 26 during its landing attempt." ...continue reading