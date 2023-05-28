Bird strike crushes nose of Air France Airbus A350 in Osaka
エールフランス機の先端へこむ 関西空港に引き返す
AF291 declared an emergency and returned to Osaka Kansai Airport (KIX) less than three hours into its 12-hour journey after the flight deck crew noticed a technical malfunction with the Airbus A350-900's weather radar and speedometer.
The nosecone of an Air France A350 #AF291 has been damaged by a birdstrike on takeoff https://t.co/F1WKJ8xaBs pic.twitter.com/HPpHja0ZXK— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) May 28, 2023
The one-year-old widebody, registered F-HTYO, departed Osaka at 11:15 JST, bound for Paris' Charles De Gaulle Airport (CDG). Air France's relatively uneventful bird strike and cone damage did not come to the attention of the aircraft's crew until 11:50 JST, while at 35,000 ft just north of Tokyo. As reported by Aviation Safety Network, AF291 chose to turn back to Osaka at around 12:10 JST, declaring an emergency 40 minutes later. ...continue reading
