Bird strike crushes nose of Air France Airbus A350 in Osaka

AF291 declared an emergency and returned to Osaka Kansai Airport (KIX) less than three hours into its 12-hour journey after the flight deck crew noticed a technical malfunction with the Airbus A350-900's weather radar and speedometer.

The nosecone of an Air France A350 #AF291 has been damaged by a birdstrike on takeoff https://t.co/F1WKJ8xaBs pic.twitter.com/HPpHja0ZXK — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) May 28, 2023

The one-year-old widebody, registered F-HTYO, departed Osaka at 11:15 JST, bound for Paris' Charles De Gaulle Airport (CDG). Air France's relatively uneventful bird strike and cone damage did not come to the attention of the aircraft's crew until 11:50 JST, while at 35,000 ft just north of Tokyo. As reported by Aviation Safety Network, AF291 chose to turn back to Osaka at around 12:10 JST, declaring an emergency 40 minutes later. ...continue reading