4 cats with crushed heads found in Kobe cemetery
神戸 墓地で頭がつぶれたネコ4匹の死骸が見つかる
KOBE, Jun 14 (NOJ) - The corpses of four cats with their heads crushed were found at a cemetery in Kobe on Tuesday morning, TV Asashi reports.
According to police, all four cats had their heads smashed. Both cats were black and yellow and considered feral. Police are treating the case as suspicious and are investigating any violation of the Animal Welfare Act.
Jun 14 () - 神戸市の墓地で頭をつぶされたような4匹のネコの死骸が見つかり、警察は動物愛護法違反の疑いで捜査しています。 ...continue reading
NOJ - Jun 14
The corpses of four cats with their heads crushed were found at a cemetery in Kobe on Tuesday morning, TV Asashi reports.
Man arrested after Nagasaki A-bomb park paper cranes found burned
Kyodo - Jun 14
A Nagasaki prefectural government official was arrested Tuesday after paper cranes symbolizing peace were found burned at a Nagasaki park commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city in 1945.
Man arrested for robbing watch shop claims he applied for the 'job' on social networking site
Japan Today - Jun 14
Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, say a 26-year-old man who was arrested after robbing a watch store in Kawasaki on Sunday said he applied for the job on a social networking site.
Exposing the men selling videos of sexual violence filmed on public transport
BBC - Jun 12
In "Catching a pervert", the BBC Eye team exposes the men running an online business of sexual assault targeting women across East Asia.
Woman stabbed on Tokyo street; suspect jumps to his death
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.
Student dies after barbecue bursts into flames
NOJ - Jun 09
A student of a beauty school in Yanagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has died and three other injured when alcohol was sprinkled onto a barbecue they were gathered around, setting their clothes on fire, TV Asahi reports.
Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako mark 30 years of marriage
NHK - Jun 09
Japan's Emperor and Empress mark 30 years of marriage on Friday. They say they are grateful to people for expressing their heartwarming feelings to them.
Three people allegedly put mouths to ice cream server at karaoke shop near Tokyo
NHK - Jun 07
Three 21-year-olds have had papers on them sent to prosecutors for posting online videos of themselves putting their mouths on an ice cream serving machine at a karaoke shop near Tokyo.
4 Chinese arrested by Japan police for smuggling 700 kg drugs
Kyodo - Jun 07
Four Chinese nationals have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling about 700 kilograms of illegal stimulants from the United Arab Emirates, police and customs officials said Wednesday.
How to Understand Japanese Women's Tatemae (Flattery)
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 06
Japanese women make good use of tatemae before and during a relationship. Tatemae is a form of flattery used to avoid offending the other person's feelings.
Dental clinic and firm sued for botched teeth alignment procedures
NHK - Jun 06
A group of some 150 dental patients across Japan is seeking compensation from a clinic and a firm for botched teeth alignment procedures.
Osaka transgender LGBTQ rights lawyer gets death threats online
NHK - Jun 06
A transgender lawyer in Osaka working on LGBTQ rights has received death threats online, calling them a hate crime targeting a transgender person.
Ex-Johnny & Associates members submit petition on sexual abuse to lawmakers
NHK - Jun 06
Three former members of the major Japanese talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have submitted a petition to political parties calling for revisions to the law on preventing child abuse.
Search for missing American woman in Japan suspended
wfsb.com - Jun 05
The search for a missing woman in Japan has been suspended. Patricia Wu-Murad, also known as Pattie, was reported missing by local police in Japan on April 10.
4 arrested over man’s death after street fight in Fukuoka
Japan Today - Jun 05
Police in Fukuoka said Sunday they have arrested four men over the death of a 43 year-old-man after a fight between several people on Saturday.
Couple arrested for leaving partially burned newborn baby found on Shizuoka coastline
Japan Today - Jun 03
Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning a newborn baby girl whose partially burned body was found along the coastline last month.
