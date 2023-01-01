Unveiling IVS Crypto 2023 KYOTO, The Largest Crypto Conference in Japan
This time, the conference will be held at the prestigious Kyoto International Exhibition Halls "Miyako Messe" and "ROHM Theater Kyoto," marking the first IVS conference to encompass such a substantial scale and expansive venue space.
The IVS Official Side Events will be open for both IVS2023 KYOTO and IVS Crypto 2023 KYOTO attendees. There will be a variety of events hosted by our partners, including the largest-scale side event, "Oasys Special Event," held exclusively at the World Heritage Site, Nijo Castle, and the community event "Azuki Kyoto Garden," featuring traditional Japanese-style NFTs, held at Yasaka Shrine. These events will include networking parties, hackathons, Zen meditation sessions, BBQs, and more. We already have 60 events planned, and aim to host over 100 side events in total. ...continue reading
Japan Times - Jun 15
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that he will not dissolve the Lower House for a snap election during the current parliamentary session, ending months of speculation on whether he would call an election while his approval ratings are relatively high.
straitstimes.com - Jun 15
Japan’s lower house on Tuesday approved proposed legislation aimed at “promoting understanding” of LGBTQ issues but campaigners criticised the bill for its watered-down language.
NOJ - Jun 15
ABEJA, which develops AI = artificial intelligence, has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, TV Tokyo reports.
NHK - Jun 15
Tokyo's board of education has issued a notice asking school officials to warn students against becoming dependent on generative AI when doing homework over the summer vacation.
straitstimes.com - Jun 15
A 35-year-old man in Japan has been arrested after stealing about 1,500 Pokemon cards worth 1.15 million yen (S$11,000), according to local media reports this week.
CNN - Jun 15
Sprawling heaps of golden grains of sand rise in peaks toward the hot sun. From the base of the desert’s tallest dune, a bright blue sky peeks out from beyond the vast expanse.
Reuters - Jun 15
Japan's exports grew unexpectedly in May on robust car sales, though the rate of expansion slowed to a crawl as inflation and rising interest rates bit into global demand, highlighting a patchy recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
NHK - Jun 15
Footage of a man kicking a cow in western Japan has gone viral on social media, prompting local officials to inspect a farm.
globalconstructionreview.com - Jun 15
A theme park in Tokyo based on the Harry Potter movies was shown to the press today, ahead of its opening to the public on Friday.
the-sun.com - Jun 15
An American woman has been located after mysteriously vanishing for over a week while traveling in Tokyo with a friend.
NHK - Jun 15
Kabuki fans can again buy reasonably priced tickets to see one act of the traditional Japanese drama at a theater in Tokyo.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 14
Japan Times - Jun 14
Adult tickets for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka are set to cost Y7,500 ($50), its organizing association said Wednesday, representing a 25% rise from the initially proposed Y6,000 price tag.
Nikkei - Jun 14
Two Self-Defense Forces members died and another was seriously injured after being shot by a trainee member with a rifle at an SDF firing range in Gifu, central Japan, on Wednesday, police and other sources said.
NOJ - Jun 14
The corpses of four cats with their heads crushed were found at a cemetery in Kobe on Tuesday morning, TV Asashi reports.