Unveiling IVS Crypto 2023 KYOTO, The Largest Crypto Conference in Japan

This time, the conference will be held at the prestigious Kyoto International Exhibition Halls "Miyako Messe" and "ROHM Theater Kyoto," marking the first IVS conference to encompass such a substantial scale and expansive venue space.

The IVS Official Side Events will be open for both IVS2023 KYOTO and IVS Crypto 2023 KYOTO attendees. There will be a variety of events hosted by our partners, including the largest-scale side event, "Oasys Special Event," held exclusively at the World Heritage Site, Nijo Castle, and the community event "Azuki Kyoto Garden," featuring traditional Japanese-style NFTs, held at Yasaka Shrine. These events will include networking parties, hackathons, Zen meditation sessions, BBQs, and more. We already have 60 events planned, and aim to host over 100 side events in total.