TOKYO, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - The global AI landscape is witnessing rapid advancements, with nations and tech companies vying for leadership. Among the recent breakthroughs is DeepSeek, an AI model developed by a Chinese firm, which has garnered widespread attention in early 2025.

DeepSeek offers significant improvements in computational speed and cost efficiency, reportedly developed at a fraction of the cost of comparable models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Unlike traditional methods, DeepSeek’s developers employed innovative techniques to overcome hardware limitations caused by U.S. restrictions on GPU exports to China.

The project leader, Liang Wenbo, a graduate of China’s prestigious Tsinghua University, has utilized his expertise in quantitative analysis to spearhead this initiative. Liang has emerged as a key figure in AI development, even participating in discussions with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang earlier this month.

However, concerns about DeepSeek’s operations have surfaced. Some users have reported that the AI model displays unusual behavior when questioned about sensitive topics, such as the events of June 4, 1989, in Tiananmen Square. DeepSeek either redirects or refuses to respond to such inquiries, fueling debates about censorship and bias in AI systems developed in China.

Meanwhile, Japan’s role in the global AI race is increasingly prominent. SoftBank, under Chairman Masayoshi Son, is at the helm of the ambitious Stargate Project, a U.S.-led initiative aimed at building massive AI infrastructure. The project, which involves investments totaling $500 billion (approximately 78 trillion yen), seeks to construct advanced data centers and boost AI research capabilities.

Japanese researchers and corporations are optimistic about the potential benefits of this initiative. With access to the cutting-edge infrastructure developed through Stargate, Japan’s AI research community stands to gain significantly. “It’s a rare opportunity for Japan to integrate into a major global project,” remarked a prominent AI researcher.

The Stargate Project represents more than just technological advancements. It is a geopolitical statement, solidifying the U.S. and its allies’ position in the global AI race. As AI continues to evolve, investments in research infrastructure and cross-border collaboration will likely play a crucial role in shaping the future of this transformative technology.

Additionally, Japan is witnessing growing interest in AI education. A lecture series at the University of Tokyo focusing on AI research has drawn over 7,000 participants, reflecting the surge in enthusiasm among students and professionals alike. The lecturer, Shota Imai, emphasized the importance of foundational education in preparing individuals for a future intertwined with AI advancements.

While AI’s capabilities are expanding, experts believe its role will complement, rather than entirely replace, human labor. Tasks requiring creativity, emotional intelligence, and human interaction remain areas where AI struggles to match human performance. As the debate over AI’s impact on society continues, a balanced approach integrating human ingenuity and technological progress appears to be the most likely scenario.

Source: ABEMAニュース