Man weeding Saitama riverbed dies from bee sting

According to Saitama Prefecture, around 11:30 am on Friday, a worker in his 50s was weeding along Nakagawa River in Satte City when he was stung by a bee that was believed to be a hornet.

The man collapsed on the spot and was immediately transported to hospital by ambulance, but he was confirmed dead the next day.

Five people were working at the site when the attack occurred but no one else was stung other than the man who died.