Ghosn files $1 billion lawsuit in Lebanon against Nissan over his imprisonment in Japan
ゴーン被告 日産などに10億ドルの損害賠償請求「個人の資産と名誉が傷つけられた」
According to the officials, Ghosn’s lawsuit accuses Nissan and the individuals of defamation and of “fabricating charges” against him, which eventually put him behind bars in Japan.
The lawsuit was filed last month, the judicial officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the case. The officials did not identify the individuals that Ghosn is accusing.
Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan, aims to 'fight to the end'https://t.co/JLWVmMHy8r— John (@PlasteredJohn) June 20, 2023
Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on charges of breach of trust, misusing company assets for personal gains and violating securities laws by not fully disclosing his compensation.
According to Judge Sabbouh Suleiman, who is at the Beirut’s prosecutor’s office, a hearing date in the case was set for September.
The judicial officials who spoke to The Associated Press said that Nissan and the accused individuals are expected to send representatives to Beirut or name a Lebanese lawyer to represent them. ...continue reading
News On Japan - Jun 21
A recent survey has found that more than 60 percent of companies are considering using or introducing generative AI (artificial intelligence), driven by the boom of "Chat GPT".
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials are warning of possible heavy rains and extreme heat in western and eastern parts of the country from July through September.
NHK - Jun 21
Developers of artificial intelligence and those concerned with the technology in Japan have launched an organization to promote the use of image generative AI in a way that will not infringe copyrights.
NHK - Jun 21
Japan has fallen in the global gender equality rankings, mainly because men have more opportunities than women in the fields of economy and politics.
Japan Today - Jun 21
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday convicted a married couple of the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old high school girl in Yamanashi Prefecture.
Japan Today - Jun 21
Auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan and about a dozen individuals in Beirut over his imprisonment in Japan and what he says is misinformation spread against him, Lebanese officials said Tuesday.
NHK - Jun 20
The World Trade Organization has upheld Japan's claim that anti-dumping duties by China on its stainless-steel products violate WTO rules. The international body recommends that Beijing take corrective steps.
Yahoo Finance - Jun 20
Japan, renowned for its technological finesse and gaming heritage, was once an unrivaled leader in the global technology arena. Now, Japan's burgeoning Web3 market shines as a beacon of hope.
Business Times - Jun 20
Japan's crypto exchanges are pushing for a relaxation of curbs on margin trading, unbowed by last year’s global digital-asset market crash.
NOJ - Jun 20
This year's "World Competitiveness Ranking", which evaluates the business environment of each country, was announced Tuesday morning, with Japan ranked 35th, the lowest ever.
Reuters - Jun 20
The Japanese operator of McDonald's restaurants said on Monday it would raise prices at 184 city centre branches, equivalent to about 6 percent of its 3,000 stores, to help absorb higher rents and labour costs.
Japan Today - Jun 20
Japan Post Holdings Co and Yamato Holdings Co said Monday they will collaborate in the direct mail and small package businesses to deal with logistics shortages and increase their operations' efficiency.
AP - Jun 19
Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday during his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.
South China Morning Post - Jun 19
The bursting of Japan’s asset bubble in the early 1990s was one of the most consequential financial shocks suffered by a major economy. Not only did it consign the country to decades of little to no growth, it entrenched a deflationary mindset among consumers and businesses that has proved difficult to break.
Japan Times - Jun 19
The LGBTQ community at U.S. military bases located throughout Japan has been rocked by the ban on drag shows at military bases implemented by the U.S. government at the start of Pride month, on June 1, with the decision coming as a disappointment to those who were gearing up for celebrations this month.
AP - Jun 19
Wages are rising in Japan more than they have in decades, at least for some workers. But so are prices, leaving many people feeling they must scrimp more than ever.