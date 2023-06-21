Video of Sri Lankan woman who died in detention shown in court
ウィシュマさん 入管施設で死亡 法廷で監視カメラ映像を上映
Wishma Sandamali died at the facility in Nagoya, central Japan, in March 2021, when she was 33 years old. She was detained for overstaying her visa. She had repeatedly complained of ill health while in detention.
Her family filed a lawsuit for damages against the government. The government earlier submitted a five-hour portion of surveillance camera footage taken of Wishma during her detention as evidence.
This video was shown in the Nagoya District Court for the first time on Wednesday.
It includes footage concerning a major point of contention in the trial.
On February 23 in 2021, 11 days before her death, Wishma called out for help from staff members and threw up into a bucket given to her. She then gestured to ask that she be put on an intravenous drip, to which the staff responded by saying, "We can't. We are not doctors." ...continue reading
NHK - Jun 22
Part of a video showing a Sri Lankan woman who died at an immigration facility in Japan has been shown in court for the first time.
