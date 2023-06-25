Tokyo Yamanote Line train evacuated over passenger with knife
山手線で刃物騒ぎ 男性「勤め先から持ち帰った」
Police received an emergency call saying that a person with a knife was in a train car at Shinjuku Station on the Yamanote loop line. The man, who is believed to be a foreign national, was taken to a police station.
The man told police that he is a cook and was on his way home from work. He said he was using a towel to cover the knife and it slipped off when he fell asleep.
East Japan Railway says a passenger pushed an emergency button on the train just before it arrived at Shinjuku Station.
新宿駅 山手線 ほんとに怖かった pic.twitter.com/cgEhUCxHWN— モグモグくん☆ (@_mgmg_tv_) June 25, 2023
The Tokyo Fire Department says three people fell down and were injured while evacuating.
Yamanote Line trains were suspended for about 20 minutes from around 4 p.m. because of the incident.
警視庁などによりますと、25日午後4時ごろ、JR新宿駅の山手線の車内で、座席に座っていた男性が布に包んでいた2本の包丁を落としたため、パニック状態になった乗客らが逃げる際に転倒し、3人がけがをしました。
包丁を持っていたのは飲食店に勤務する外国人の50代の男性で、「勤め先を辞めるから包丁を持ち帰ってきた」と話していたということです。
この騒ぎで山手線は約20分間運転を見合わせました。...continue reading
