Rainy season apparently over in Okinawa, southwestern Japan

沖縄地方が全国トップで梅雨明け　平年より4日遅く去年より5日遅い　気象庁

NHK -- Jun 26
Weather officials say rainy season in the Japanese southwestern region of Okinawa appears to have ended on Sunday.

The end of the season came five days later than last year, and four days later than average.

Weather authorities are urging people in Okinawa Prefecture to be on the alert for heatstroke, as the mercury has topped 30 degrees Celsius in many areas.

Officials say as of 11:30 a.m. the temperature had climbed to 31.6 degrees at Shimojishima Airport and 31.4 degrees in Hirara, Miyakojima City.

Hot weather will continue across the prefecture. Daytime highs are expected to reach 32 degrees in Naha City. The Okinawa region is likely to see mostly clear skies in the coming week.

Officials are advising residents to stay hydrated and to use air conditioning when necessary to avoid heatstroke.

Jun 26 (ANNnewsCH) - 25日午前、全国トップを切って沖縄地方が梅雨明けとなりました。また本州では梅雨の晴れ間で気温が高く都心は1週間ぶりの真夏日となる見込みです。  ...continue reading
I Stayed Overnight in Japan's TINIEST Nomadic Apartment
Abroad in Japan - Jun 26
Japan is famous for its tiny apartments. But what happens when you take one on the road?
JR East hit by system failure with app, card payments disrupted
Kyodo - Jun 25
East Japan Railway Co. said Saturday it was temporarily hit by a system failure, with its Mobile Suica app users left unable to charge electric money to their smartphones, while passengers also could not make credit card payments at stations.
Humans Living Alongside Brown Bears
BBC Earth - Jun 25
In the remote Japanese island of Hokkaido, salmon is abundant, attracting both brown bears and fishermen alike.
Riding Japan's Weirdest-looking Express Train to Tokyo | Limited Express Azusa
travelgeek - Jun 23
Today, we are taking Azusa Limited Express from Matsumoto(Nagano) to Shinjuku(Tokyo) in 2 hours and 40 mins. Just relax and enjoy the unique train travel.
Awa Odori dance festival to sell premium seats for Y200,000
Japan Today - Jun 22
Organizers of the popular Awa Odori dance festival said Wednesday they are offering premium seats priced at 200,000 yen per person to view the annual spectacle held in August in Tokushima Prefecture.
Bulleting Up Mount Fuji? Just Don't Do It!
News On Japan - Jun 22
Japan has re-opened to overseas tourists, summer is here and the official climbing season for Mount Fuji is about to start, but authorities are urging caution when making an assault on Japan’s highest mountain.
Tokyo to raise public bathhouse fee for 12-year-olds and older from July
NHK - Jun 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to raise the admission fee in the capital for public bathhouses, known as "sento," starting on July 1, due to soaring costs.
3-month forecast sees heavy rains, extreme heat across much of Japan
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials are warning of possible heavy rains and extreme heat in western and eastern parts of the country from July through September.
Japan weather officials warn of heatstroke risk as temperatures climb
NHK - Jun 19
Weather officials in Japan are urging people to remain on the alert for heatstroke as sweltering weather is expected to continue on Monday.
3 Days in Japan's Cheap Public Living Space | Internet Cafe
travelgeek - Jun 19
In this video, we will try to stay in an internet cafe as long as possible in Nagano, Japan. Just relax and enjoy the internet cafe stay.
Harry Potter theme park opens!
insidethemagic.net - Jun 18
The world's biggest indoor Harry Potter theme park is now officially open in Tokyo.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #3 Toho Studios Godzilla
NOJ - Jun 16
Godzilla stands guard outside Toho Studios, the largest film studio in Japan, which produces around 60 movies and dramas a year.
Bullet train operators to allow online seat reservations 1 year in advance
NHK - Jun 16
The operators of three Shinkansen bullet train lines say they will allow online bookings up to one year in advance starting this year.
Japan Airlines to upgrade to Intelsat 2Ku inflight connectivity
futuretravelexperience.com - Jun 16
Japan Airlines has reached an agreement with Intelsat to upgrade about 50 Boeing 737s and 767s to the company’s 2Ku inflight connectivity solution "to offer more robust inflight connectivity for passengers".
Tokyo Station decorated with artwork by people with intellectual disabilities
NOJ - Jun 16
JR Tokai has decorated the Yaesu Central Exit ticket office of Tokyo Station and part of the wall near the slope inside the Yaesu Central South Exit ticket gate of the Tokaido Shinkansen with art works produced by artists with intellectual disabilities, TV Asahi reports.
