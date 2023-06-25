Rainy season apparently over in Okinawa, southwestern Japan

Weather officials say rainy season in the Japanese southwestern region of Okinawa appears to have ended on Sunday.

The end of the season came five days later than last year, and four days later than average.

Weather authorities are urging people in Okinawa Prefecture to be on the alert for heatstroke, as the mercury has topped 30 degrees Celsius in many areas.

Officials say as of 11:30 a.m. the temperature had climbed to 31.6 degrees at Shimojishima Airport and 31.4 degrees in Hirara, Miyakojima City.

Hot weather will continue across the prefecture. Daytime highs are expected to reach 32 degrees in Naha City. The Okinawa region is likely to see mostly clear skies in the coming week.

Officials are advising residents to stay hydrated and to use air conditioning when necessary to avoid heatstroke.