Japan to reinstate South Korea as preferred trade nation
Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters that Japan and South Korea have also agreed to set up a framework to review and follow up on the systems as needed.
Japan and South Korea have been rapidly mending their ties as they deepen three-way security cooperation with Washington in response to growing regional threats from North Korea and China.
Lee Do Woon, spokesperson of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, called Japan’s step a symbolic measure that underscores the countries’ “fully restored bilateral trust” and the removal of uncertainty in trade.
Reinstating South Korea's preferential status will end a four-year trade dispute that began in July 2019 when Japan removed South Korea from its “white list” of countries given fast-track approvals in trade as ties deteriorated over compensation for Japanese wartime actions. ...continue reading
usnews.com - Jun 27
Japan announced a decision Tuesday to reinstate South Korea as a preferred nation with fast-track trade status starting July 21, virtually ending a four-year economic row that was further strained during their bitter historic disputes.
Arirang News - Jun 27
The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are seeking to hold a trilateral summit in Washington this summer.
interestingengineering.com - Jun 26
Reuters reported on Sunday that Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service according to the Yomiuri newspaper that cited unnamed government sources.
The Japan News - Jun 24
Nagoya Prison correctional officers who repeatedly assaulted inmates lacked a sense of human rights, according to a report by a third-party expert panel.
South China Morning Post - Jun 24
Japan's parliament on June 19, 2023, received a long-awaited report showing that around 25,000 people were sterilised under the country's now-defunct eugenics law.
Kyodo - Jun 24
Former Japanese lawmaker and YouTuber GaaSyy was indicted Friday over online threats he allegedly made against individuals, including a celebrity, prosecutors said.
CNA - Jun 23
Leaders from more than 60 countries are attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. Japan's foreign ministry said its meeting could be held at the end of this year. It aims to renew Tokyo's commitment to rebuilding Ukraine, which is still at war with Russia.
Japan Times - Jun 21
As errors and privacy breaches involving the linkage of My Number and health insurance cards continue to surface, public opposition is growing over the government’s decision to halt the use of current health insurance cards in the fall of 2024.
AP - Jun 19
Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday during his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.
Japan Times - Jun 19
The LGBTQ community at U.S. military bases located throughout Japan has been rocked by the ban on drag shows at military bases implemented by the U.S. government at the start of Pride month, on June 1, with the decision coming as a disappointment to those who were gearing up for celebrations this month.
East Asia Forum - Jun 19
Last week Japan adopted its first ever space security blueprint aimed at better using space for defensive purposes. This builds on the three new security documents released by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration in December 2022, in which it committed to doubling defence spending to 2 per cent of GDP by 2027 and investing in Tomahawk missiles to develop missile counter-strike capabilities.
NHK - Jun 19
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has visited a facility for Indonesia's first subway system, which was built with support from Japan.
WION - Jun 19
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately to his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, emphasising the importance of "sustained ... trilateral cooperation" ahead of his visit to China, the State Department said on Saturday.
Antara - Jun 18
The Emperor of Japan, Hironomiya Naruhito, and Empress Masako Owada will meet President Joko Widodo on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, during their inaugural visit to Indonesia.
ABC - Jun 17
Japan's parliament has raised the age of sexual consent to 16 from 13, a limit that had remained unchanged for more than a century and was among the world's lowest, amid calls for greater protection of children and women.
Kyodo - Jun 16
Japan's parliament on Friday enacted a law to create a pool of funds to cover part of a substantial increase in defense spending to protect the country against security threats from its neighbors.