Japan to circulate new banknotes in July 2024 with latest technologies

Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi made the announcement after inspecting the National Printing Bureau in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Suzuki said the circulation of new banknotes is scheduled to begin in the first half of July next year. He asked financial institutions and private sector businesses to continue their preparations.

The face of the new 10,000-yen note will be Shibusawa Eiichi, who is called the father of the modern Japanese economy.

The new 5,000-yen note will feature Tsuda Umeko, who was the first Japanese woman to study abroad. She attended schools in the United States.

The new 1,000-yen note will have a portrait of Kitasato Shibasaburo, a bacteriologist who developed a cure for tetanus.