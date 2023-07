5 women in Japan busted for selling obscene videos on Twitter

, Jul 01 ( News On Japan ) - Five women, including a 21-year-old office worker, were arrested for soliciting customers on Twitter and selling uncensored obscene videos that they had taken themselves.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects solicited customers on Twitter by claiming that there was no mosaic, and sold photos and videos that they had taken themselves, with sales of 100,000 yen to 2.5 million yen each, TV Asahi reports.