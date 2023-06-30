5 women in Japan busted for selling obscene videos on Twitter
「モザイクなし」とツイッターに 無修正動画など販売の女ら5人逮捕
TOKYO, Jul 01 (News On Japan) - Five women, including a 21-year-old office worker, were arrested for soliciting customers on Twitter and selling uncensored obscene videos that they had taken themselves.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects solicited customers on Twitter by claiming that there was no mosaic, and sold photos and videos that they had taken themselves, with sales of 100,000 yen to 2.5 million yen each, TV Asahi reports.
自分のモザイクなし動画を撮影して— 大学生のきしょいストーリー (@kisyo_story) June 30, 2023
SNSで販売した木村雪乃(21)さんを逮捕！！！
木村容疑者はツイッターを利用して無修正のわいせつ動画を販売したなどの疑いが持たれてます。
約170万円を売り上げたとみられ「会社の給料だけでは、お金が足りなかった」などと供述している
pic.twitter.com/tf7W8b0Stk
Jul 01 (ANNnewsCH) - ツイッターで客を募り、自ら撮影した無修正のわいせつ動画を販売したなどとして、21歳の会社員の女ら5人が逮捕されました。 ...continue reading
