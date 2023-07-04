Japan logs 2.6 tril. yen budget surplus in FY2022
TOKYO, Jul 04 (NHK) - Japan's government has posted a budget surplus of 2.6 trillion yen, or about 18 billion dollars, for the previous fiscal year. That is the second largest figure on record.
It comes as a modest economic recovery drove overall tax revenues to a new high.
The Finance Ministry announced the settlement of the fiscal 2022 budget on Monday. At least half the surplus must be spent to redeem government bonds under the law. The rest is expected to be used to fund an increase in defense spending.
The ministry figures show tax receipts were more than 71 trillion yen, or over 490 billion dollars. That was up about 4 trillion yen, or 28 billion dollars, from fiscal 2021 and marked a record high for a third consecutive year.
Revenue from corporate, personal income and consumption taxes each increased between about 1.1 and 1.3 trillion yen, or 7 and 9 billion dollars.
Rising land prices a sign of post-pandemic recovery
The average price of land in Japan has gone up for a second year in a row. The jump hints at a steady revival of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. But some parts of the country are recovering at a slower pace than others.
Nikkei 225 hits new 33-year high
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 33-year high on Monday after positive results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey.
Japan business sentiment improves in second quarter, Bank of Japan tankan shows
Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter as raw material costs peaked and the removal of pandemic curbs lifted factory output and consumption, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy was on course for a steady recovery.
Japan launches Prime 150 index
The Tokyo Stock Exchange officially launched on Monday, its JPX Prime 150 index.
Yahoo Japan weighs ending search engine deal with Google
Yahoo Japan is considering having another company provide its search engine technology, which is currently supplied by a Google affiliate, Nikkei has learned.
Grocery bills in Japan keep rising as price hikes hit 3,500-plus items
A supermarket run will soon leave wallets lighter in Japan as food producers pass along higher costs for ingredients, energy and pay to consumers.
Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo
Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history.
Bank of Japan chief defends monetary easing as yen keeps weakening
The chief of the Bank of Japan on Wednesday defended its policy of continuing with monetary easing as the yen briefly fell to a seven-and-a-half month low against the U.S. dollar in New York the same day.
Japan bank CEOs are paid a fraction of what global rivals make
The chief executive officers of Japan’s deal-hungry megabanks are earning a fraction of their global peers, showing how the nation still frowns upon outsized pay packages even with profits forecast near a record.
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on easy monetary policy: Underlying inflation is lower than 2 percent
CNBC's Sara Eisen speaks with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda and other global central bank leaders Wednesday morning at a monetary policy forum in Sintra, Portugal.
High-rise homes in Japan to face higher tax under new rule
Rules for taxing high-rise homes in Japan are poised to change as early as next year in a way that could raise the inheritance tax burden on these popular investments, Nikkei has learned.
Japan-backed fund to buy chip materials maker JSR for $6.4 billion
Japan stepped up efforts to bolster its chip industry on Monday, with a government-backed fund agreeing to buy semiconductor materials maker JSR Corp (4185.T) for about 909.3 billion yen ($6.4 billion).
Japan's capsule toys getting pricier as new market pops up
Toys and figurines from vending machines, packaged in plastic capsules and known as gacha gacha in Japan, have become costlier in the country, with the average price up 15% from two years ago.
Toyota's Design Revolution: Unveiling the Latest Stylish and Innovative Models
Toyota is the pioneer of car production around the world. It is the most-sold car globally, and for a good reason.
Japan’s Stock Market Is Finally Back to 1990 Levels
Buoyed by a wave of buying from overseas, including the stamp of approval from legendary investor Warren Buffett, Japan’s economic outlook is brightening, deflationary concerns are dissipating, and the stock market is on a climb that could take it above its all-time record highs. It only took 33 years.
