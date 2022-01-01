ブビンガバイナリーでトレードを始めよう！その特徴と利点
Ransomware attack hits Japan’s biggest port, delaying cargo
themalaysianreserve.com - Jul 06
Japan's biggest maritime port was crippled by an alleged Russian cyberattack, disrupting cargo as operators rushed to prevent a wider delay in shipments.
Rakuten Securities Holdings applies for TSE listing
NHK - Jul 05
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group says its securities subsidiary has applied to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It's the company's latest move to bolster its overall financial health and offset losses from its struggling mobile phone business.
Japan logs 2.6 tril. yen budget surplus in FY2022
NHK - Jul 04
Japan's government has posted a budget surplus of 2.6 trillion yen, or about 18 billion dollars, for the previous fiscal year. That is the second largest figure on record.
Rising land prices a sign of post-pandemic recovery
NHK - Jul 04
The average price of land in Japan has gone up for a second year in a row. The jump hints at a steady revival of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. But some parts of the country are recovering at a slower pace than others.
Nikkei 225 hits new 33-year high
NHK - Jul 03
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 33-year high on Monday after positive results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey.
Japan business sentiment improves in second quarter, Bank of Japan tankan shows
Reuters - Jul 03
Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter as raw material costs peaked and the removal of pandemic curbs lifted factory output and consumption, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy was on course for a steady recovery.
Japan launches Prime 150 index
ANC - Jul 03
The Tokyo Stock Exchange officially launched on Monday, its JPX Prime 150 index.
Yahoo Japan weighs ending search engine deal with Google
Nikkei - Jul 02
Yahoo Japan is considering having another company provide its search engine technology, which is currently supplied by a Google affiliate, Nikkei has learned.
Grocery bills in Japan keep rising as price hikes hit 3,500-plus items
Nikkei - Jul 01
A supermarket run will soon leave wallets lighter in Japan as food producers pass along higher costs for ingredients, energy and pay to consumers.
Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo
Japan Today - Jun 30
Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history.
Bank of Japan chief defends monetary easing as yen keeps weakening
Kyodo - Jun 30
The chief of the Bank of Japan on Wednesday defended its policy of continuing with monetary easing as the yen briefly fell to a seven-and-a-half month low against the U.S. dollar in New York the same day.
Japan bank CEOs are paid a fraction of what global rivals make
themalaysianreserve.com - Jun 29
The chief executive officers of Japan’s deal-hungry megabanks are earning a fraction of their global peers, showing how the nation still frowns upon outsized pay packages even with profits forecast near a record.
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on easy monetary policy: Underlying inflation is lower than 2 percent
CNBC Television - Jun 29
CNBC's Sara Eisen speaks with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda and other global central bank leaders Wednesday morning at a monetary policy forum in Sintra, Portugal.
High-rise homes in Japan to face higher tax under new rule
Nikkei - Jun 27
Rules for taxing high-rise homes in Japan are poised to change as early as next year in a way that could raise the inheritance tax burden on these popular investments, Nikkei has learned.
Japan-backed fund to buy chip materials maker JSR for $6.4 billion
Reuters - Jun 27
Japan stepped up efforts to bolster its chip industry on Monday, with a government-backed fund agreeing to buy semiconductor materials maker JSR Corp (4185.T) for about 909.3 billion yen ($6.4 billion).
