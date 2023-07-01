Bridge girder falls, kills 2 at construction site in Japan

A bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a construction site in central Japan early Thursday, leaving two workers dead and six others injured, police said.

Four of the six were seriously hurt and two sustained minor injuries in the incident in Shizuoka Prefecture at around 3:10 a.m., but none are in a life-threatening condition, the police said.

Around 30 construction workers were building a multi-level bypass when the accident took place. The two killed were in their 50s.