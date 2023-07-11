Japan's Supreme Court: Restroom restrictions for trans woman illegal

Japan's Supreme Court has ruled a workplace's restriction on which bathroom a transgender employee could use was not legal.

The case involves a worker at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The woman, who identifies as transgender, filed a suit in 2015 after she was banned by her government office from using certain women's restrooms.

A district court found those restrictions to be illegal. But the Tokyo High Court later overturned that ruling.

On Tuesday, Japan's top court ruled against the bathroom restriction.

It says the workplace caused significant inconvenience for the plaintiff while placing excessive priority on the feelings of other employees.

It's the first time Japan's Supreme Court has ruled on a case regarding LGBTQ employees in the workplace.