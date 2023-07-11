Japan's Supreme Court: Restroom restrictions for trans woman illegal
トランス職員が勝訴 性的少数者×職場環境に変化？
The case involves a worker at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The woman, who identifies as transgender, filed a suit in 2015 after she was banned by her government office from using certain women's restrooms.
A district court found those restrictions to be illegal. But the Tokyo High Court later overturned that ruling.
適合手術を受けていない、身体が男のトランスが、女性トイレを使用する許可を最高裁が決定したという事。男性器付きの「自称女性」が、女子専用トイレに堂々と入ってこられる環境になり、公共のトイレはさらに危険になりました。これは大事件と言ってもいい。— にこ姉 (@nikone_niko25) July 11, 2023
On Tuesday, Japan's top court ruled against the bathroom restriction.
It says the workplace caused significant inconvenience for the plaintiff while placing excessive priority on the feelings of other employees.
It's the first time Japan's Supreme Court has ruled on a case regarding LGBTQ employees in the workplace. ...continue reading
