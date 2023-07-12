Osaka Naomi welcomes first baby

The International Olympic Committee has quoted Osaka Naomi's boyfriend as saying that the Japanese tennis star has given birth to a baby girl.

The information was posted on the IOC's official website on Tuesday.

The committee says the American rapper Cordae broke the news about the birth of Osaka's first child during his most recent show.

The 25-year-old was formerly ranked number one in the world and has won four Grand Slam tournaments. She has not competed, since she played in a tournament held in Tokyo last September.