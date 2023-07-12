Osaka Naomi welcomes first baby
NHK -- Jul 12
The International Olympic Committee has quoted Osaka Naomi's boyfriend as saying that the Japanese tennis star has given birth to a baby girl.
The information was posted on the IOC's official website on Tuesday.
The committee says the American rapper Cordae broke the news about the birth of Osaka's first child during his most recent show.
The 25-year-old was formerly ranked number one in the world and has won four Grand Slam tournaments. She has not competed, since she played in a tournament held in Tokyo last September....continue reading
Kanye West meets Aussie wife's parents in Japan amid speculation he could be denied an Australian visa
skynews.com.au - Jul 12
Kanye West has finally met his Australian in-laws, seven months after he tied the knot with Melbourne-native Bianca Censori.
Osaka Naomi welcomes first baby
Man arrested for pushing father off bridge into river in Osaka
Japan Today - Jul 12
Police in Osaka have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 65-year-old father by pushing him off a bridge into a river early Monday morning.
Japan tattoo artists want to wash off criminal connection
abs-cbn.com - Jul 11
Japan's Bunshin Tattoo Museum in Yokohama is dedicated to the work of Yoshihito Nakano, who is better known in the body art world as Horiyoshi III, a master of traditional Japanese tattooing.
Teen tourist in trouble for carving name into ancient Japanese temple
Stuff - Jul 11
A Canadian teenager has been questioned by police after he reportedly carved a name into the wooden pillar of an historic Japanese temple.
Suspended term for woman who left stillborn baby's body in locker
News On Japan - Jul 10
A woman who left the body of her stillborn daughter in a coin locker has been handed a suspended sentence by the Osaka District Court.
What are Tokyo Poverty Girls | The Secret Of Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 10
In Japan, it is often said there is a last security net for women who are poor. Unfortunately, it's not the government welfare system but the sex industry that will save women in the end.
Man arrested for stealing taxi in Gunma
Japan Today - Jul 10
Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a taxi.
Abe shooter spends time reading; awaits unscheduled trial
Japan Today - Jul 08
A year after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, the man accused of the shooting has been spending the majority of his time reading history and philosophy books while awaiting the scheduling for his trial, according to his lawyers.
Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
psychologytoday.com - Jul 08
Last month, in the pages of an academic journal, British and Japanese psychologists posed an intriguing question: Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
Bridge girder falls, kills 2 at construction site in Japan
Kyodo - Jul 06
A bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a construction site in central Japan early Thursday, leaving two workers dead and six others injured, police said.
Japan police search for suspect after headless body found in Hokkaido hotel
straitstimes.com - Jul 04
Japanese police are looking for a person linked to the discovery of a headless male body in a love hotel in northern prefecture Hokkaido’s capital Sapporo.
Body with head severed found at Sapporo hotel
The Japan News - Jul 04
A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.
Tokyo explosion injures four
NHK - Jul 04
Four people have been injured after an explosion rocked a busy district in Central Tokyo. It happened Monday afternoon near Shimbashi station.
Another suspect arrested over jewelry store robbery in Tokyo
Japan Today - Jul 03
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a jewelry accessory store with two accomplices in April.
5 women in Japan busted for selling obscene videos on Twitter
News On Japan - Jul 01
Five women, including a 21-year-old office worker, were arrested for soliciting customers on Twitter and selling uncensored obscene videos that they had taken themselves.
