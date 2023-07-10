Osaka police mistakenly arrest man in revenge porn case

The man, who is in his 20s, was later released with an apology from the prefectural police, Kyodo News reported. Police said they now believe someone pretended to be the man on social media, threatening to post sexually explicit photos of the man’s former girlfriend online unless she paid him money.

The woman, who is in her 20s, consulted with police in late March after receiving revenge porn threats from an anonymous source and learning that indecent photos of her had been posted on Instagram.

The images were sent from several accounts. Police said they suspected the woman’s former boyfriend because some of the accounts used his surname, and arrested him on April 12 for attempted extortion. However, they did not check the sender's IP addresses. ...continue reading