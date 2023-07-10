Osaka police mistakenly arrest man in revenge porn case
大阪府警が20代男性を誤認逮捕 「性的な画像を友人に送る」と脅迫やリベンジポルノ疑い
The man, who is in his 20s, was later released with an apology from the prefectural police, Kyodo News reported. Police said they now believe someone pretended to be the man on social media, threatening to post sexually explicit photos of the man’s former girlfriend online unless she paid him money.
The woman, who is in her 20s, consulted with police in late March after receiving revenge porn threats from an anonymous source and learning that indecent photos of her had been posted on Instagram.
大阪府警が２０代男性を２回誤認逮捕、４２日間勾留後に釈放…リベンジポルノ送信容疑などでhttps://t.co/HEEGI3yTvz#ニュース— 読売新聞オンライン (@Yomiuri_Online) July 10, 2023
The images were sent from several accounts. Police said they suspected the woman’s former boyfriend because some of the accounts used his surname, and arrested him on April 12 for attempted extortion. However, they did not check the sender's IP addresses. ...continue reading
Japan Times - Jul 13
Japanese TV personality, social media influencer and fashion personality Ryuji Higa, better known as ryuchell, has died, according to media reports. They were 27 years old.
Japan Today - Jul 13
Osaka Prefectural Police revealed this week that they mistakenly arrested a man over a revenge porn case and detained him for 42 days.
skynews.com.au - Jul 12
Kanye West has finally met his Australian in-laws, seven months after he tied the knot with Melbourne-native Bianca Censori.
NHK - Jul 12
The International Olympic Committee has quoted Osaka Naomi's boyfriend as saying that the Japanese tennis star has given birth to a baby girl.
Japan Today - Jul 12
Police in Osaka have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 65-year-old father by pushing him off a bridge into a river early Monday morning.
NHK - Jul 11
Heavy rainfall in the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan had left seven people dead and two others unaccounted for as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
abs-cbn.com - Jul 11
Japan's Bunshin Tattoo Museum in Yokohama is dedicated to the work of Yoshihito Nakano, who is better known in the body art world as Horiyoshi III, a master of traditional Japanese tattooing.
Stuff - Jul 11
A Canadian teenager has been questioned by police after he reportedly carved a name into the wooden pillar of an historic Japanese temple.
News On Japan - Jul 10
A woman who left the body of her stillborn daughter in a coin locker has been handed a suspended sentence by the Osaka District Court.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 10
In Japan, it is often said there is a last security net for women who are poor. Unfortunately, it's not the government welfare system but the sex industry that will save women in the end.
Japan Today - Jul 10
Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a taxi.
Japan Today - Jul 08
A year after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, the man accused of the shooting has been spending the majority of his time reading history and philosophy books while awaiting the scheduling for his trial, according to his lawyers.
psychologytoday.com - Jul 08
Last month, in the pages of an academic journal, British and Japanese psychologists posed an intriguing question: Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
Kyodo - Jul 06
A bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a construction site in central Japan early Thursday, leaving two workers dead and six others injured, police said.
straitstimes.com - Jul 04
Japanese police are looking for a person linked to the discovery of a headless male body in a love hotel in northern prefecture Hokkaido’s capital Sapporo.
The Japan News - Jul 04
A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.