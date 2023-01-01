Swimmers injured in dolphin attacks on Japan beach

Four swimmers have been injured in dolphin attacks on a beach in central Japan, officials say.

One man, in his 60s, suffered broken ribs and bites to his hands after a dolphin rammed him a few metres off Suishohama beach in the town of Mihama, Fukui prefecture, early on Sunday.

Another man, in his 40s, sustained arm bites in a separate incident on the popular beach the same morning.

Two more people were injured by the mammals later in the day.

Fukui has now recorded six such attacks this year, local police say.

Signs have been put up telling swimmers to avoid approaching or touching the mammals.