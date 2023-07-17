Kyoto's Gion Festival reaches climax with float procession
祇園祭 4年ぶり制限なしで大混雑…「熱中症」搬送相次ぐ
KYOTO, Jul 18 (NHK) - Spectators have packed the streets of the ancient Japanese city of Kyoto to see the highlight of the traditional Gion Festival -- a procession of ornately decorated floats.
The parade of 23 floats began on Monday morning. People applauded during the procession when a child in a traditional costume on the lead float used a sword to cut a sacred rope stretched across a main street.
The floats negotiated right-angle turns at intersections. Wet bamboo sticks laid beneath their wheels helped with the turns.
The festival is said to have begun more than 1,000 years ago to pray for an end to a plague. The procession is held on July 17 every year, but it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
祇園祭・神幸祭。石段下での三社揃い踏みは圧巻でした！ pic.twitter.com/5IaLGBSFVI— 茉莉@プロ京都 (@matsuri_kyoto) July 17, 2023
Police say about 150,000 people came to see the parade despite the scorching heat. Temperatures reached as high as 37.7 degrees Celsius.
Jul 18 (ANNnewsCH) - 16日の京都「祇園祭」の様子です。最高気温が36℃を超えるなか、多くの観光客が集まり、各所で行列ができました。この厳しい暑さで、緊急搬送される人も相次ぎました。 ...continue reading
Kyoto's Gion Festival reaches climax with float procession
Spectators have packed the streets of the ancient Japanese city of Kyoto to see the highlight of the traditional Gion Festival -- a procession of ornately decorated floats.
Dolphins ram into swimmers at popular beach in Japan
A spate of dolphin attacks on swimmers at a popular tourist beach in Japan in a single day has prompted serious warnings by the country’s officials.
Swimmers injured in dolphin attacks on Japan beach
Four swimmers have been injured in dolphin attacks on a beach in central Japan, officials say.
WHY IS THIS UK VAN IN JAPAN? TAKEN TO THE POLICE STATION
Having our UK van in Japan is quite unusual but we never expected to get taken to the police station. This was a first for us.
Quake-damaged Minami-aso Railway fully reopens for first time in 7 years
The Minami-aso Railway in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has resumed full operations after a seven-year partial suspension following a series of powerful earthquakes.
Northeastern Japan pounded by heavy rain
People in northeastern Japan are dealing with a record amount of rainfall. Weather officials are urging them to stay on the alert for flooding and landslides.
A First-Timer’s Tour of Iwate
On this 3-Day Trip, we explore Iwate Prefecture's variety of attractions. From its dramatic coastline, spectacular mountains, and historical cities to rustic hot springs and a capital city the New York Times ranked second among places to go in the world in 2023.
Riding Japan’s Luxury Compartment Train | Aru Ressha Kyushu
Today we are going to be riding the Aru Ressha, JR Kyushu’s luxury train, and enjoy Yufuin and Beppu!
Dazzling Ducktail Haircut At The Iconic Blue Velvet’s Barbershop | Hiroshima Japan
Are you ready to see a Ducktail Hairstyle at the iconic Blue Velvet’s Barbershop in Hiroshima, Japan?
Season's highest temperature in Japan recorded in Tokyo's Hachioji
Scorching heat continues across Japan. In Tokyo's Hachioji City, the temperature hit 39.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the season's highest in the country so far this year.
Heavy rain leaves 7 dead, 2 missing in Kyushu
Heavy rainfall in the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan had left seven people dead and two others unaccounted for as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Unexpected first impressions of Japan's remote north
After driving to the most northerly point of Japanese mainland, we board a ferry to take us to Japan's most northerly island of Hokkaido. Known as the wilderness island and home to the Ezo Bear.
40-Hour Luxury Cruise on Japan's Largest Cruise Ship Asuka 2
Asuka 2 is the largest cruise ship in Japan. I'll be on this popular cruise for 2 nights and 3 days. This is Episode 1.
Japan: Earth's Enchanted Islands | Crane Protects Baby Chick from Deer Herd
Trouble was brewing for this crane chick when he found himself surrounded by a herd of curious sika deer. Will protective parental instincts save the day?
Ditch baggage, rent clothes: What is the new trend sparked by Japan Airlines?
If you despise the burden of baggage and prefer to travel light, Japan Airlines has a groundbreaking solution for you. The airline now offers the option to fly to Japan without cumbersome suitcases, thanks to a new initiative that encourages travellers to leave their luggage behind.
How to experience Japan the traditional way
David Celdran visits Tokyo to experience time in ways that the Japanese of the Edo period practiced it.
