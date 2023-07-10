McDonald's Japan makes big expansion to employee shifts: report

McDonald's Japan has greatly expanded the number employee shift types it has under the variable working hours system while facing a lawsuit on the matter, according to reports.

The shift types were hiked from four to nearly 200 in its employment regulations in April 2022, the Mainichi Shimbun reported last week.

The change affects roughly 2,000 workers from about 900 outlets nationwide that are using the system, according to the report.

McDonald's Japan implemented the boost while it was dealing with a wrongful dismissal lawsuit from a former employee on the company's performance improvement goals.

The company, however, denied that the case was the only reason for the expansion.

In October 2022, the Nagoya District Court ruled that McDonald's Japan's variable working hour system was invalid, the Mainichi Shimbun reported.

The system, which is stipulated on Japan's Labour Standards Act, allows employers to calculate total work hours either on a monthly or yearly basis. McDonald's Japan implemented the system on a monthly basis and introduced it to its employment regulations.