3 schoolgirls drown in Japan river on 1st day of summer vacation
夏休み初日に…小学生の女の子3人流され2人死亡1人重体 川の合流地点で遊んでいた
FUKUOKA, Jul 22 (Kyodo) - Three schoolgirls drowned in a river in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Friday while swimming on the first day of their summer vacation, local authorities said.
The local sixth graders had been playing at the Inunaki River in Miyawaka along with five other children.
Another girl, who along with those who drowned had been stuck in a deep part of the river, was pulled out by friends, according to the headmaster of their school. ...continue reading
Jul 22 (ANNnewsCH) - 福岡県宮若市で川で遊んでいた小学生の女の子3人が溺れて2人が死亡、1人が意識不明の重体です。 ...continue reading
Dogs in Japanese offices aim to keep owners happy
Bloomberg - Jul 22
Fujitsu is trialling its new dog office until the end of the year at its building in Kawasaki, about a half an hour by train from central Tokyo, as a way to improve employee well-being and productivity.
Bloomberg - Jul 22
Fujitsu is trialling its new dog office until the end of the year at its building in Kawasaki, about a half an hour by train from central Tokyo, as a way to improve employee well-being and productivity.
3 schoolgirls drown in Japan river on 1st day of summer vacation
Kyodo - Jul 22
Three schoolgirls drowned in a river in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Friday while swimming on the first day of their summer vacation, local authorities said.
Kyodo - Jul 22
Three schoolgirls drowned in a river in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Friday while swimming on the first day of their summer vacation, local authorities said.
NTT completes successful demo towards 6G
rcrwireless.com - Jul 22
NTT and researchers with the Tokyo Institute of Technology announced the successful demonstration of a phased-array transmitter module to enable instantaneous ultra-high capacity data transmission to mobile receivers.
rcrwireless.com - Jul 22
NTT and researchers with the Tokyo Institute of Technology announced the successful demonstration of a phased-array transmitter module to enable instantaneous ultra-high capacity data transmission to mobile receivers.
境界の拡大：ゲーム界における「VRストリーミング」の可能性と落とし穴
newsonjapan.com - Jul 21
技術革新が速い展開の中、ゲームはますます没入感のある魅力的な業界として浮上してきました。
newsonjapan.com - Jul 21
技術革新が速い展開の中、ゲームはますます没入感のある魅力的な業界として浮上してきました。
Japan inflation accelerates slightly as food prices soar
NHK - Jul 21
Consumers in Japan have been watching prices at supermarkets creep up, which has quickened the pace of increase in the overall consumer price index.
NHK - Jul 21
Consumers in Japan have been watching prices at supermarkets creep up, which has quickened the pace of increase in the overall consumer price index.
Rainy season ends in 3 regions west of Tokyo, Japan's weather officials say
NHK - Jul 21
Japanese weather officials say the rainy season appears to have ended in three regions west of Tokyo.
NHK - Jul 21
Japanese weather officials say the rainy season appears to have ended in three regions west of Tokyo.
Chinese girls fighting Japanese policemen
mashew.com - Jul 21
In the early morning of July 17 in Shinjuku, Tokyo, an incident occurred in which a Chinese woman punched and kicked a Japanese police officer.
mashew.com - Jul 21
In the early morning of July 17 in Shinjuku, Tokyo, an incident occurred in which a Chinese woman punched and kicked a Japanese police officer.
Bitcoin gains popularity in Japan as Yen’s volatility escalates
cryptopolitan.com - Jul 21
Bitcoin has found a new home in Japan. Since the Federal Reserve (Fed) began its aggressive interest rate hike campaign in March 2022, the Japanese yen has significantly depreciated.
cryptopolitan.com - Jul 21
Bitcoin has found a new home in Japan. Since the Federal Reserve (Fed) began its aggressive interest rate hike campaign in March 2022, the Japanese yen has significantly depreciated.
Japan's sole custody laws have been criticised for incentivising child abduction, but the system may be about to change
MSN - Jul 21
Japan is an outlier among wealthy nations in not recognising joint custody, where both parents can spend time with their children after a break-up.
MSN - Jul 21
Japan is an outlier among wealthy nations in not recognising joint custody, where both parents can spend time with their children after a break-up.
Japan becomes 2nd Quad partner to sign semiconductor pact with India
The Economic Times - Jul 21
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
The Economic Times - Jul 21
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
Central Tokyo condo price soars to record high in first half of 2023
Kyodo - Jul 21
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards in the first six months of 2023 soared to a record high 129.6 million yen ($930,000) due largely to high material prices and construction costs, a research institute said Thursday.
Kyodo - Jul 21
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards in the first six months of 2023 soared to a record high 129.6 million yen ($930,000) due largely to high material prices and construction costs, a research institute said Thursday.
Longest living Japanese people avoid 6 foods that over 300 million Americans eat daily
MSN - Jul 21
Have you ever wondered why Japanese people have some of the longest life expectancies in the world? The secret lies not only in their culture and lifestyle but also in their dietary choices.
MSN - Jul 21
Have you ever wondered why Japanese people have some of the longest life expectancies in the world? The secret lies not only in their culture and lifestyle but also in their dietary choices.
初心者向けのTerra Luna Classicのステーキング方法に関する詳細な手順
newsonjapan.com - Jul 21
LUNC または Terra Luna Classic は、今日の主要な分散型金融エコシステムの 1 つです。
newsonjapan.com - Jul 21
LUNC または Terra Luna Classic は、今日の主要な分散型金融エコシステムの 1 つです。
Mother served fresh warrant for claiming money by starving daughter
Kyodo - Jul 20
A 34-year-old mother in Osaka Prefecture has been served a fresh arrest warrant for allegedly swindling a cooperative out of mutual aid money by starving her child to the point of hospitalization for low blood sugar in January, according to police.
Kyodo - Jul 20
A 34-year-old mother in Osaka Prefecture has been served a fresh arrest warrant for allegedly swindling a cooperative out of mutual aid money by starving her child to the point of hospitalization for low blood sugar in January, according to police.
Nissan to adopt Tesla's EV charging standard from 2025
Nikkei - Jul 20
Nissan Motor will adopt Tesla's charging standards for its electric vehicles sold in North America from 2025, the company said Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese automaker to embrace the quick-charging technology.
Nikkei - Jul 20
Nissan Motor will adopt Tesla's charging standards for its electric vehicles sold in North America from 2025, the company said Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese automaker to embrace the quick-charging technology.
Haneda Airport reopens Terminal 2 International Flight Area
NHK - Jul 20
Tokyo's Haneda Airport reopened the International Flight Area in Terminal 2 on Wednesday. That section of the terminal was shut down, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - Jul 20
Tokyo's Haneda Airport reopened the International Flight Area in Terminal 2 on Wednesday. That section of the terminal was shut down, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7