3 schoolgirls drown in Japan river on 1st day of summer vacation

, Jul 22 ( Kyodo ) - Three schoolgirls drowned in a river in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Friday while swimming on the first day of their summer vacation, local authorities said.

The local sixth graders had been playing at the Inunaki River in Miyawaka along with five other children.

Another girl, who along with those who drowned had been stuck in a deep part of the river, was pulled out by friends, according to the headmaster of their school. ...continue reading