Where to Eat Solo in Tokyo | 3 Options That Are Not Ramen
Shizuka–our hungry host–begins her solitary gourmet experience in Ebisu, a stylish yet laidback neighborhood just south of Shibuya. She wanders into her first solo-stop of the day–Yakiniku Like–a yakiniku chain restaurant specifically designed for unaccompanied diners. She sits down in her private booth, marvels at the mini grill, then peruses the menu. Settling on a three-beef set, Shizuka puts through her order and before she knows it, the order’s up and ready to be picked up from the counter. The private booths at this yakiniku dining spot are equipped with everything you need to enjoy a solitary meal!
Next on the one-person dining train is Shabu Shabu Retasu–a hot pot restaurant that serves one-person portions top hungry diners. Shizuka settles on an all-you-can-eat aged pork set, sesame noodles, and seasonal vegetables before heading over to the condiment area to load up her solo-sauce station.
The final stop on this ohitorisama journey takes our cheerful host to Shimokitazawa, one of our favorite neighborhoods in Tokyo (but don’t tell the others that). Blikje Button is a charming and eclectic cafe with single-person window nooks that double as art stations. Shizuka goes with the recommended meal–omurice–and a creme brulee dessert. As she’s waiting for her meal, she taps into her creative side and doodles on a napkin using art supplies scattered throughout the cafe.
