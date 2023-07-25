Japan narcotics agents raid shops suspected of selling cannabis liquids
【大麻リキッド販売か】電子たばこ用リキッド販売グループの全国28店舗を一斉捜索
TOKYO, Jul 26 (NHK) - Japanese narcotics control agents have raided dozens of shops across the country suspected of illegally selling liquids containing cannabis for electronic cigarettes.
The health ministry's narcotics control department searched 28 shops operating under the name Goodchill in 15 prefectures, including Kanagawa, Tokyo and Osaka. The shops are run by a group selling e-cigarettes.
The raids were conducted on Thursday and Friday of last week.
The shops allegedly sold liquids containing cannabis for use in e-cigarettes for about 16,000 yen, or roughly 113 dollars apiece.
Agents say more than 140 portions of liquid were confiscated from 20 shops and cannabis was detected in some of them....continue reading
Jul 26 (日テレNEWS) - 大麻の幻覚成分を液体にした「大麻リキッド」を販売していた疑いがあるとして、厚生労働省麻薬取締部などが電子たばこ用リキッド販売グループの全国28店舗を一斉に捜索しました。 ...continue reading
