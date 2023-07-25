Japan narcotics agents raid shops suspected of selling cannabis liquids

The health ministry's narcotics control department searched 28 shops operating under the name Goodchill in 15 prefectures, including Kanagawa, Tokyo and Osaka. The shops are run by a group selling e-cigarettes.

The raids were conducted on Thursday and Friday of last week.

The shops allegedly sold liquids containing cannabis for use in e-cigarettes for about 16,000 yen, or roughly 113 dollars apiece.

Agents say more than 140 portions of liquid were confiscated from 20 shops and cannabis was detected in some of them.