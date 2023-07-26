Japan's population declines for 14 years in a row

The number of births last year totaled about 771,000, the lowest since the survey began in 1979, while the number of deaths was a record high of over 1.56 million.

Natural population decline, which is calculated by deducting the number of births from the number of deaths, has increased for 15 years in a row.

By prefecture, Tokyo was the most populous with about 13.26 million. Tottori had the smallest population of about 541,000.

Population decreased in all 47 prefectures for the first time.

The number of foreign residents of Japan stood at more than 2.99 million. It was the first rise in three years, and the highest since the survey began in 2013. The numbers rose in all prefectures.