BMW Japan to recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to engine defect

The recall BMW Japan submitted to the transport ministry targets 27 imported models, such as the 320d and the 218d Active Tourer, which were manufactured between June 2012 and December 2022.

The transport ministry says a malfunction in the engine's exhaust gas recirculation system causes soot to accumulate in the intake pipe, and could result in a fire in the worst-case scenario.

There have been 38 reports of trouble, including four fires. No injuries have been reported.

BMW plans to have its dealerships across Japan replace the defective parts for free.