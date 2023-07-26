BMW Japan to recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to engine defect
BMWが17万台をリコール エンジン不具合で火災の恐れ
TOKYO, Jul 27 (NHK) - The Japanese subsidiary of German automaker BMW has said it will recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to an engine defect that could cause a fire.
The recall BMW Japan submitted to the transport ministry targets 27 imported models, such as the 320d and the 218d Active Tourer, which were manufactured between June 2012 and December 2022.
The transport ministry says a malfunction in the engine's exhaust gas recirculation system causes soot to accumulate in the intake pipe, and could result in a fire in the worst-case scenario.
There have been 38 reports of trouble, including four fires. No injuries have been reported.
BMW plans to have its dealerships across Japan replace the defective parts for free.
Jul 27 (ANNnewsCH) - ドイツ車BMWの日本法人は、エンジンの不具合で最悪の場合は火災に至る恐れがあるとして、約17万台のリコールを国土交通省に届け出ました。 ...continue reading
BMW Japan to recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to engine defect
NHK - Jul 27
The Japanese subsidiary of German automaker BMW has said it will recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to an engine defect that could cause a fire.
NHK - Jul 27
The Japanese subsidiary of German automaker BMW has said it will recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to an engine defect that could cause a fire.
Japan: A New Era for Japanese Equities
Morgan Stanley - Jul 26
With positive GDP growth and increasing revenues, Japan equities are becoming a preferred market globally.
Morgan Stanley - Jul 26
With positive GDP growth and increasing revenues, Japan equities are becoming a preferred market globally.
Japan's export curbs on chip equipment to China take effect
devdiscourse.com - Jul 24
As part of US-led efforts to stop China from creating high-end semiconductors suitable for military applications, Japan's curbs on the export of advanced chip-making equipment went into effect on Sunday, Kyodo news reported.
devdiscourse.com - Jul 24
As part of US-led efforts to stop China from creating high-end semiconductors suitable for military applications, Japan's curbs on the export of advanced chip-making equipment went into effect on Sunday, Kyodo news reported.
Dogs in Japanese offices aim to keep owners happy
Bloomberg - Jul 22
Fujitsu is trialling its new dog office until the end of the year at its building in Kawasaki, about a half an hour by train from central Tokyo, as a way to improve employee well-being and productivity.
Bloomberg - Jul 22
Fujitsu is trialling its new dog office until the end of the year at its building in Kawasaki, about a half an hour by train from central Tokyo, as a way to improve employee well-being and productivity.
Japan inflation accelerates slightly as food prices soar
NHK - Jul 21
Consumers in Japan have been watching prices at supermarkets creep up, which has quickened the pace of increase in the overall consumer price index.
NHK - Jul 21
Consumers in Japan have been watching prices at supermarkets creep up, which has quickened the pace of increase in the overall consumer price index.
Central Tokyo condo price soars to record high in first half of 2023
Kyodo - Jul 21
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards in the first six months of 2023 soared to a record high 129.6 million yen ($930,000) due largely to high material prices and construction costs, a research institute said Thursday.
Kyodo - Jul 21
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards in the first six months of 2023 soared to a record high 129.6 million yen ($930,000) due largely to high material prices and construction costs, a research institute said Thursday.
Analyzing the Impact of Currency Fluctuations on Japan's Economy
newsonjapan.com - Jul 21
Currency fluctuations play a crucial role in shaping the economic landscape of nations worldwide. As one of the world's leading economies, Japan's financial health is deeply intertwined with the fluctuation of its currency, the Japanese Yen.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 21
Currency fluctuations play a crucial role in shaping the economic landscape of nations worldwide. As one of the world's leading economies, Japan's financial health is deeply intertwined with the fluctuation of its currency, the Japanese Yen.
Nissan to adopt Tesla's EV charging standard from 2025
Nikkei - Jul 20
Nissan Motor will adopt Tesla's charging standards for its electric vehicles sold in North America from 2025, the company said Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese automaker to embrace the quick-charging technology.
Nikkei - Jul 20
Nissan Motor will adopt Tesla's charging standards for its electric vehicles sold in North America from 2025, the company said Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese automaker to embrace the quick-charging technology.
Japanese firm bans late night work, baby boom follows
WION - Jul 20
A Japanese firm banned its employees from working late at night. This led to a boost in the fertility rate among the staffers. Should other Japanese businesses take a lesson?
WION - Jul 20
A Japanese firm banned its employees from working late at night. This led to a boost in the fertility rate among the staffers. Should other Japanese businesses take a lesson?
The Great Japanese Motorcycle War
bart - Jul 20
Today we're looking at the story of the Japanese motorcycle industry, and how Japan went from having hundreds of companies manufacturing motorcycles, to just 4: Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kawasaki.
bart - Jul 20
Today we're looking at the story of the Japanese motorcycle industry, and how Japan went from having hundreds of companies manufacturing motorcycles, to just 4: Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kawasaki.
Fugitive ex-auto tycoon Ghosn sues Nissan for irreparable damage
Kyodo - Jul 19
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan while awaiting trial, said Tuesday he has filed a criminal lawsuit in Lebanon against the Japanese company, vowing to make it pay for "the damage that cannot be repaired."
Kyodo - Jul 19
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan while awaiting trial, said Tuesday he has filed a criminal lawsuit in Lebanon against the Japanese company, vowing to make it pay for "the damage that cannot be repaired."
Sales of Japanese carmakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda sink in China as they fall behind in EV race
South China Morning Post - Jul 19
Japan’s top carmakers suffered a huge setback in China in the first half, with sales plunging nearly 20 per cent, their biggest drop in the world’s largest car market since 2012, where the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating.
South China Morning Post - Jul 19
Japan’s top carmakers suffered a huge setback in China in the first half, with sales plunging nearly 20 per cent, their biggest drop in the world’s largest car market since 2012, where the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating.
McDonald's Japan makes big expansion to employee shifts: report
hcamag.com - Jul 19
McDonald's Japan has greatly expanded the number employee shift types it has under the variable working hours system while facing a lawsuit on the matter, according to reports.
hcamag.com - Jul 19
McDonald's Japan has greatly expanded the number employee shift types it has under the variable working hours system while facing a lawsuit on the matter, according to reports.
Can Japan’s Equity Markets Maintain Their Momentum?
Bloomberg Television - Jul 19
Japan’s equity markets have recorded their best first-half performance since 2013, with the major local indexes recapturing levels not seen since 1990. Can they maintain the momentum?
Bloomberg Television - Jul 19
Japan’s equity markets have recorded their best first-half performance since 2013, with the major local indexes recapturing levels not seen since 1990. Can they maintain the momentum?
Japan’s drugstores poised for growth, says investor Orbis
businesslive.co.za - Jul 19
The prospect of more consolidation among Japan’s fragmented pharmacy industry is likely to boost the longer-term value of the country’s big players, Orbis Investment Management’s Japan chief says.
businesslive.co.za - Jul 19
The prospect of more consolidation among Japan’s fragmented pharmacy industry is likely to boost the longer-term value of the country’s big players, Orbis Investment Management’s Japan chief says.
Value in Japan? Where investors can still find mispriced opportunities
portfolio-adviser.com - Jul 18
Since Warren Buffett got involved, the world has gone crazy for Japan. The Nikkei is up 23.4% for the year to date (to 10 July 2023).
portfolio-adviser.com - Jul 18
Since Warren Buffett got involved, the world has gone crazy for Japan. The Nikkei is up 23.4% for the year to date (to 10 July 2023).
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7