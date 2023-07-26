Japan's experimental fast breeder reactor passes screening for restart

Joyo in Oarai Town, Ibaraki Prefecture, is a small reactor used to conduct experiments for fast breeder reactors that use plutonium extracted from spent nuclear fuel.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority drafted a document in May saying that Joyo's safety measures meet government regulations introduced after the 2011 accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The authority solicited public comments on the draft, and the results were reported at Wednesday's regular meeting.

Some comments cast doubt on the technical capability of the reactor's operator, the Japan Atomic Energy Agency, but the authority gave Joyo the go-ahead.

Joyo began operation in 1977, but was halted after an accident in 2007.